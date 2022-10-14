Steven Soderbergh Taps Industry Vet Rick Scully as New CEO of Singani 63

NEW YORK, N.Y.— After nine years at the helm of his Bolivian liquor brand Singani 63, Steven Soderbergh has appointed industry veteran Rick Scully as the new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. First introduced to Singani over a dozen years ago while filming the movie Che, Soderbergh’s passion for the spirit and desire to share it with those outside of Bolivia led to a partnership with the country’s largest producer, Casa Real, and the subsequent creation of Singani 63, the International expression now available across the U.S. and U.K.

“As a company, we’ve tried to be smart about how we grow, and what we recently concluded is we should have a proper CEO, and it shouldn’t be the director of SCHIZOPOLIS; to truly crank up the evolution and expansion of Singani 63, our CEO should be a person of Rick Scully’s experience, passion, and intelligence, and fortunately, we got Rick Scully himself. Rick is injecting a new level of activation, ambition, and alliteration, so it’s an exciting time for us!”

With over 30 years of experience in the beverage industry, Rick Scully has a diverse background in wine and spirits and is perfectly suited to lead Singani 63 as the company continues to evolve and grow. Prior to nailing Soderbergh’s “casting call,” Scully’s work experience included roles as President of The Cooper Spirits Company where he had success growing the company’s diverse whiskey portfolio, and President of the Peligroso Spirits Company until an acquisition by Diageo in January 2014.

Scully will set out to expand Singani 63’s global reach through the continued support of the mixology community, expanded retail availability and tastings, as well as an increased emphasis on the spirit’s aromatic flavor profile and versatility for making cocktails at home. Scully also plans to expand the size and scope of the current brand ambassador program and prioritize the label’s e-commerce platform BuySingani63.com.

Commenting on his new position, Scully noted:

“I am excited to join Singani 63 at this stage of development. Steven Soderbergh has introduced a relevant, integrity-driven spirit of origin from Bolivia, with the versatility and flavor profile to be a meaningful contributor for years to come.” He went on to add, “The brand has been enthusiastically embraced by the mixology community since introduction and we look forward to sharing Singani 63 with a larger audience, as we continue to grow.”

About Singani 63

In terrain so high most gringos would either pass out or feel as though they had barbed wire wrapped around their heads, the white Muscat of Alexandria grapes are grown, harvested, and distilled into Singani 63, the national drink of Bolivia. It’s been this way since 1530 when Spanish missionaries brought grapevines to the Bolivian Andes so they could party on the road. Nearly half a millennium later, Singani 63 would be given Domain of Origin AND Geographical Indication status by a bunch of people they didn’t know, and might not even have liked. While filming the movie Che, Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh fell in love with this special spirit that had never been out of land-locked Bolivia and decided he would bring it to the U.S…even if it meant he might end up drinking his entire inventory himself. Today, Singani 63 is available across the US, as well as the UK, where it is loved by some of the world’s top mixologists for its versatility, its flavor and its cultural heritage.

For More Information:

https://www.singani63.com