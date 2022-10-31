Stone Brewing Launches Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas

ESCONDIDO, Calif.— Stone Brewing announces its newest ‘Buena’ brand family beverage – Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas made with premium tequila. The lineup of four carefully crafted flavors includes Classic Lime, Strawberry, Passion Fruit and Pineapple Habanero, now available in Southern California only.

Each 12oz can of margarita – the equivalent of two cocktails – packs an honest fiesta at 12.5% ABV. The cocktails are crafted with premium tequila from Jalisco, Mexico and real fruit.

Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas have been a project in the making for nearly two years at Stone. When the team realized the potential for a high quality ready-to-drink margarita in the growing category, especially in Southern California, Stone’s innovation team got to work testing and trialing to meet Stone’s stringent quality standards.

“We tried every ready-to-drink margarita we could get our hands on,” explained Steve Gonzalez, Stone Brewing Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation. “We were disappointed in the lack of tequila taste – or real tequila for that matter – in so many of them, so making a tequila-forward margarita was a priority. We also wanted a really juicy, fresh fruit flavor to match that festive, bright spirit of the Buena brand. We spent time with mixologists and even studied TikTok for trends. The development of these cocktails was a real journey and an amazing new format for us to express our obsession with developing perfect flavor combinations.”

Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas offer both the familiar and unexpected. Classic Lime is inspired by the Cadillac Margarita with prominent fresh lime and lemon and a hint of orange. The Strawberry variety is as fresh-squeezed as it gets, with a lime punch on the back note. Stone’s brewers chose Passion Fruit for a tropical and refreshing variation. And for big brave palates, Stone kicks it up with Pineapple & Habanero: Sweet pineapple and lemon up front, followed by a kick of habanero and lime on its very long finish.

Stone’s margaritas join the ‘Buena’ family of beverages including Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager and Stone Buenavida Hard Seltzers. Who doesn’t love variety? Choose the -veza, -vida or the -fiesta, it’s all Buena! These laidback additions to the brewery’s portfolio reflect the border-close culture in Stone’s sunny hometown of San Diego. Look closely at the Stone Buenafiesta Margarita packaging for the Gargoyle Calavera design shared between Stone’s Buena family. For these premium margaritas, Stone’s artists created unique tiles of hand-illustrated fruit patterns, inspired by traditional Talavera tiles. Gold embellishments and bright colors communicate what the fiesta is all about – higher quality and more fun.

Stone Buenafiesta tequila margaritas are available in four-packs of individual flavors throughout Southern California beginning the week of October 17, 2022. They’ll launch nationwide in very select states beginning in January 2023.

About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain.

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com/beer/buenafiesta-margaritas