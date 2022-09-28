Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey Releases Limited-Edition NY Rye Cask

The NY Rye Cask is an American Single Malt crafted from a marriage of five to nine-year-old whiskey, with a minimum of two years spent in NY Rye casks from Black Dirt Distillery in Warwick, New York.

This unique cask finish adds a bright, layered flavor profile to the final product, resulting in a highly complex flavor profile consisting of:

Nose: Earthy timber, with a hint of pine and menthol

Palate: Spicy sweet, herbal, and oak-forward. Buttered cinnamon toast

Finish: Tingly oak tannins fade into nutmeg and sweet cream

Proof: Stranahan’s NY Rye Cask is bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV)

The NY Rye Cask is the latest in Stranahan’s limited-edition series of Distillery Exclusives that use unique finishing techniques and highlight the distillery’s innovation within the ASM category. Like all Stranahan’s expressions, the NY Rye Cask is distilled from 100% malted barley and handmade in small batches at the Stranahan’s distillery, Colorado’s first legal distillery since Prohibition.

Launching at 12PM MT, the NY Rye Cask retails for $69.99 for a 750ml bottle and is exclusively available at the Denver distillery.

For More Information:

https://www.stranahans.com