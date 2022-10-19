Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey Releases Mountain Angel 10-Year Batch 3

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is launching the third batch of Mountain Angel 10-Year – one of their distillery’s rarest releases and the brand’s third-ever American Single Malt aged 10 years in new charred American white oak casks. Continuing the Denver-based distillery’s commitment to evolving and diversifying the American Single Malt category, Mountain Angel 10-year is an ultra-premium expression showcases the category’s ability to compete against popular aged Bourbons and Scotches.

Infused with pristine Rocky Mountain ingredients combined and aged in 100% new American Oak barrels, the final product results in a warm and layered flavor profile:

– Nose: Candied apples, spicy pipe tobacco, with heavy leather notes

– Palate: Velvety smooth, touches of rich tobacco and lingering pepper

– Finish: Silky oak finish with hints of dark caramel and earthy spearmint

– Proof: Bottled at 90.2 proof (45.1 ABV)

As a result of Denver’s high altitude and dry climate, Stranahan’s loses more water out of its casks than it would if the whiskey was maturing at sea level, creating a higher-proof product with a potent and complex flavor profile. Through ten years of maturation in this climate, Mountain Angel has experienced an amazing concentration of flavor, and an angel’s share loss on par with Scotches over twice its age. Angel’s Share is the amount of water and alcohol from a distilled spirit that is lost to evaporation when the liquid is being aged in porous oak barrels.

For the first time ever, Mountain Angel 10-Year Batch 3 will be available for purchase for $99.99 on the Stranahan’s website and at select retailers nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.stranahans.com/whiskey/mountain-angel-10-year/