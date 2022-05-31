Striped Pig Distillery Brings Back Original Moonshine for a Limited Time

Moonshine in the US dates as far back as the early 18th Century, when Irish and Scottish immigrants brought their home-distilled whisky recipes and traditions to Appalachia. As quickly as the homemade spirit became embedded in southern culture, the government took an interest in taxing it. Any untaxed whiskey production was made illegal in 1791, and in South Carolina it wasn’t until 2009 that micro-distilleries were legalized, so spirits could be distilled with a license. Moonshine earned its moniker as it was often made at night, or by the light of the moon, to evade law enforcement, and it was unaged and sold as quickly as possible, establishing its reputation for its illicit nature as well as for its powerful kick.

SPD’s ‘Shine is, of course, fully above board and surprisingly smooth and enjoyable for such a high proof spirit, making it easy to see how homemade hooch, done well, became a southern pastime. SPD loves a good story of rebellious nature, true to the inspiration behind the Striped Pig, which takes its name from the Temperance tale of a quick-witted fellow who found a clever way to elude the 1838 Fifteen-Gallon Act, limiting purveyors to selling alcohol in quantities over 15 gallons, essentially making spirits too expensive for the average man. To make money whilst staying within the confines of the law, he devised a plan to charge admission to see a striped pig, “a most un-natural curiosity,” for a cost equal to a tipple of rum– which happened to be included free with entry.

Striped Pig Distillery is proud to be Charleston’s first local craft distillery since Prohibition, serving up a traditional, albeit legal, ‘moonshine’ to bring customers an authentic taste of a spirit embedded in the history of the south. When originally crafting ‘Shine, Master Distillery Johnny Pieper noted, “It’s short. It’s sweet, and it’s certainly strong.” Pieper added, “I’m going to put it in a nice whiskey bottle — I’m going to give it a little self-respect — because I want people to be able to try what real, authentic corn liquor tastes like. I’m not going to jam it full of stuff. You can do that on your own dime.”

In December 2014 SPD sold out of its very first limited release single-batch, single barrel bourbon– it was also the very first of its kind to ever come out of South Carolina. Only 150 bottles were made and sold. On 1 March, 2021 SPD announced a limited release of their “holy-grail” Bottled in Bond Bourbon, marking another first for the Charleston area, a privilege of SPD’s tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. ‘Shine is one of the distillery’s unaged products, oft requested by customers who are patiently awaiting release of the next delicious aged bourbon, and requested just as often by those who simply love a bit of moonshine.

The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run business. Recently accoladed ‘SC Distillery of the Year’ and ‘SC Producer of the Year’ at the New York International Spirits Awards, Striped Pig is known for its exceptionally good spirits and has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum, gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions. As a small local business, SPD aims to work with and support the local community. During the pandemic they produced and donated hand sanitizer, using local brewery waste, to support local organizations’ needs. Recently the Striped Pig Distillery co-hosted the Best Medicine Brigade’s Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser, raising nearly $40,000 for local veterans.

The Limited Release Moonshine is only available for purchase at the distillery: 2225-A Old School Drive Charleston, SC 29405.

For More Information:

https://www.stripedpigdistillery.com