Suave Premium Tequila Announces Launch of Founder’s Edition

Suave Premium Tequila, in conjunction with master distiller Jaime Villalobos Sauza, are pleased to announce a new ‘Founders Formula’, an unmatched secret tequila concept grounded on the Lunar Cycle for its elaboration.

Suave Tequila’s family of spirit expressions currently includes a complete organic lineup: Suave Blanco, Suave Lunar, Suave Reposado, Suave Añejo, Suave Joven, Suave Extra Añejo VSB, and Suave Ultra-Aged. It will also soon launch its ‘Founder’s Edition’ of their Blanco and Lunar-Rested editions to illustrate the benchmark quality the brand prides itself with.

“The mission at Suave Tequila is to produce the most naturally sophisticated, organic tequila on the market today … Our blend of sustainable growing methods and socially responsible production practices is second to none,” stated the founders. “[Suave] will never sacrifice quality for the sake of merchandising. [Suave] aims to raise the public’s opinion of what a high-quality premium tequila truly should embody”.

The company prides itself on tradition and is dedicated to five generations of industry knowledge. Its tequilas are 100%-certified organic as no synthetic fertilizers are used during the production process. In fact, it is also certified Kosher, ensuring it is suitable for observant protocols. Additionally, the tequila is NON-GMO and has no additives; essentially meaning it uses no artificial sweeteners, aromas, or colors.

“The colors [you see], and the flavors and aromas you perceive all derive from the barrel itself; this means that a particular lot can taste drastically different from a previous batch, as we let our Tequilas ripen naturally” the founders went on to say. “Our exceptional tequila, from the barrel to the finished product, involves several manual steps as we utilize a proprietary custom bottle shape with no flat surface in the glass’ design. This unique bottle aesthetic requires extensive manual handling when putting the packaging together due to the its irregular, complex shape. This bottle design is particularly special as it accentuates the natural complexity and beauty associated with crafting our high-grade tequila.”

Being the winner of the 2018 & 2020 Tequila of the Year & Best in Show by USA Spirit Ratings, Suave Tequila has ambitious plans to amplify its recent success and share the beauty of tequila culture globally with fans of diverse backgrounds.

About Suave Tequila

Suave Tequila is an ultra-premium 100%-certified organic kosher single-estate agave produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Founded in 2014, the company has been awarded numerous accolades, including Tequila of the Year 2018, 2020 & Best In Show by USA Spirit Ratings.

For More Information:

https://suavetequila.com/en/