Summer Arrives Early With 12 New Whiskey Releases

In this gallery, we highlight a sprinkling of notable new releases for this summer, including a single-barrel series that pays homage to Red Sox legend David Ortiz, the launch of Country Crock’s first-ever spirit and the debut of Westward’s Elements series that is inspired by the beauty of Northwest.

WhistlePig Rye

Play ball! Rye Whiskey maker WhistlePig launched a new single-barrel series in collaboration with Red Sox legend David Ortiz – WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Big Papi Barrel. The limited-edition series (96.56 proof) was aged for six years in American Oak and finished in barrels with Ortiz’s signature DO34 maple wood bats, marking the world’s first baseball bat-finished whiskey. WhistlePig Piggyback Legend Series: Big Papi Barrel is available for preorder for $49.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit whistlepigwhiskey.com.

Basil Hayden



Kentucky-based whiskey maker Basil Hayden has launched its newest addition, Subtle Smoke. The latest offering is “designed to be a subtle entry in the smoky world of spirits,” according to a press release. The limited-edition offering is through a process where the barrels are infused with smokiness before the liquid is secondary aged inside. Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is available through Drizly for $62.99 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, visit basilhaydenbourbon.com.

Laws Whiskey House

Laws Whiskey House has expanded its Bonded portfolio with the addition of Bond Four Grain Bourbon and San Luis Valley Rye. The former, one of the oldest bourbons to be released, is a marriage of two batches; one from the spring of 2013 and the other from the fall. The latter is a blend of 23 barrels distilled in the fall of 2014 that contains tasting notes of hazelnut, green mango, melano and serrano pepper. Bottled at 100 proof, both Bonded additions are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, visit lawswhiskeyhouse.com.

Select Club

Mexcor International’s Select Club launched a peach-flavored whisky in anticipation of warmer weather. The new variety is crafted with North American corn and rye that is aged in American Oak Bourbon barrels and filtered. Select Club Peach whiskey is designed to “[provide] drinkers with a burst of fresh, juicy peach flavor in every sip,” according to the brand. For more information, visit selectclubwhisky.com.

15 STARS



Newcomer 15 STARS rolled out its first-ever release: Timeless Reserve. The first release is a marriage of Kentucky bourbons aged 14 years and older. 15 STARS Timeless Reserve (103 proof) will roll out exclusively in Kentucky as a tribute to the fifteenth state. It will be available for $279 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, visit 15stars.com.

Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is expanding its fruity lineup of whiskeys with the addition of American Lakeside Peach Whiskey. The limited-edition offering joins the brand’s American Cherry and Michigan Apple varieties. Traverse City Whiskey Co. (35% ABV) is available in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin for $29.99 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, visit tcwhiskey.com.

Country Crock

Country Crock partnered with Kansas City neighbor J. Reiger & Co. to launch its first-ever whiskey: Cover Crop. The new addition was created to raise awareness of critical sustainable farming practices, such as using cover crops. The small batch, limited-edition offering is blended with a touch of whiskey distilled with cover crop cereal rye. Country Crock Cover Crop (46.5% ABV) is exclusively available online through Mash & Grape. For more information, visit covercropwhiskey.com.

New Riff

Kentucky-based New Riff Distilling released a limited-edition Sherry Finished Rye Whiskey, expanding upon the distillery’s exploration of malted rye whiskey. The new creation was bottled straight from the barrel at 112.7 proof and contains flavor notes of walnut and vanilla. New Riff Sherry Finished Malted Rye Whiskey is available in limited quantities throughout portions of New Riff’s distribution footprint for $64.99 per bottle. For more information, visit newriffdistilling.com.

Westward

Westward Whiskey has announced the launch of new whiskey series, Elements, and with it arrives its first product: High Desert to Klamath Basin. The Northwest-inspired whiskey is “an innovative representation of the producer’s Oregon home,” the company said. It features flavor notes of salted caramel, cedar, butterscotch and coconut cream. Bottled at 90 proof, Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin is available for pre-order online for $99.95 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, visit spirits.westwardwhiskey.com.

Spirit Hound Distillers

In conjunction with World Whisky Day, Colorado-based Spirit Hound Distillers will release its first Bottled in Bond Rye Whisky. The limited-edition product is distilled with a grain bill that includes corn “and offers a more woody character thanks to a barrel with darker than usual char,” according to the company. Bottled at 100 proof, Spirit Hound Distillers Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey (50% ABV) is available for pre-order online for pickup in the tasting room on May 21. For more information, visit spirithounds.com.

Starward Australian Whisky

Starward Australian Whisky introduced Starward Octave Barrel, an Australian single malt whisky that marks the first U.S. release from Starward Projects. The Octave Barrels utilize Shiraz plantings from Australia’s oldest family-owned winery, Yalumba, to create a Single Estate Australian Whisky, according to the company. The result is a single malt whisky with flavor notes of dark forest fruits and a toasted oak backbone. Starward Octave Barrel (48% ABV) is available at select retailers nationwide and online for $79.99 per 750 ml bottle. For more information, visit starward.com.au.

Luxco

Luxco announced the launch of its Alias Straight Rye Whiskey, distilled at Luxco’s Ross & Squibb Distillery in Indiana. Bottled at 90 proof, the new offering features a mash bill that is 51% rye, 45% corn and 4% barley malt, delivering tasting notes of sweet fruit and rye spice. Luxco Alias Straight Rye Whiskey (45% ABV) will be available later this month. For more information, visit luxco.com.