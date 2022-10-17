Sunday’s Finest Cocktails Releases The Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend

Following up on 2021’s sold-out run of the Gold Fashioned 2021 Blend, Robert Haynes and the Sunday’s Finest Cocktails team are doubling down on their ready-to-enjoy Old Fashioned offering and releasing the Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend.

The inaugural blend was created with a focus on sourcing the best possible ingredients for each component of the quintessential cocktail: whiskey, bitters, and sugar. The new 2022 Blend ups the ante, featuring a split-base blend of 3 whiskeys: a 15y Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a 9y Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and a 6y Indiana Straight Rye for the perfect balance of richness, spice, and character.

Complementing the whiskeys are Sunday’s Finest Saffron Bitters (made in-house) and naturally raw Fair-Trade Demerara from Malawi. Flavor-wise, the bitters blend is anchored by hand-harvested Afghan saffron, wild-harvested French gentian root, and Seville orange peel, which bring fl oral and bitter citrus top notes that are balanced by the warmth and spice of the single-estate Ecuadorian cacao and Grade A Tahitian vanilla.

The Gold Fashioned includes an atomizer zest made from a blend of Valencia, navel, and blood oranges that is misted over the poured cocktail, engaging all of the senses and adding olfactory intrigue with bright citrus aromatics.

This year’s blend has a revamped package design that makes it ideal for gifting, hosting, and other special occasions. The new custom box design, increased atomizer capacity, and no-drip spout ensure that the first touch is as special as the last.

For More Information:

https://www.sundaysfinest.com/