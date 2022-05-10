SunDaze Expands Presence in Natural Grocery and Signs New Distribution in California and Tennessee

SunDaze, the new line of fermented alcoholic juice cocktails, enters summer 2022 with new promotions in the natural foods channel, and two new distribution partners.

Throughout the month of May 2022, SunDaze is part of a region-wide promotion at Whole Foods Market in Southern California and is being sold for $13.99 for a 4-pack (of 12 oz cans).

The brand is also entering the Nashville, Tennessee market this month via a new distribution agreement with Best Brands, Inc., a family-owned and operated business and one of the most respected distributors in the state.

And later this summer, SunDaze will enter California’s Bay Area market via a new distribution agreement with highly-regarded Delta Pacific Beverage Co., based in Stockton, California.

The SunDaze brand will also sponsor a booth at the BeachLife Music Festival, the largest beach party and live music festival held in Southern California. Event dates are May 13th through 15th.

“This summer feels fresher, sunnier and more vibrant particularly after the past two years,” says SunDaze ceo and co-founder Arthur Gallego. “We want to be healthier and happier and enjoy food and drink that makes us feel that way. SunDaze is part of that vibe. It’s a delicious solution to sugary juice cocktails and a celebration of a better-for-you, mimosa-style drink. And as the weather gets warmer, sales are climbing.”

SunDaze is a revolutionary line of fruit juice-based cocktails. SunDaze co-founder Juan Cordón Toledano applies an exclusive fermentation process that transforms the juices’ naturally occurring sugar into alcohol, while reducing overall sugar in the ready-to-drink, canned cocktails. The best-selling SunDaze flavor – Classic – contains only premium fermented orange juice and a touch of carbonation, with 6.0% ABV created from the fermentation.

About SunDaze

SunDaze Fermented Cocktails is an award-winning line of juice-based alcoholic beverages with 6.0% ABV and minimal ingredients, created with a patented fermentation technique. SunDaze is sold at retailers including Whole Foods Market (SoPac), Nugget Markets, Raley’s, Ralphs, Total Wine & More, BevMo! and H-E-B, and in over 400 locations in Southern California; Northern California; Austin, Texas; and soon Nashville, Tennessee.

SunDaze was co-founded by well-recognized beverage marketing executive Arthur Gallego, and Spanish food scientist Juan Cordón Toledano. The brand is based in Southern California.

For More Information:

https://www.drinksundaze.com/