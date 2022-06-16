Sunlit Agave Wine Cocktail Brand Signs Minnesota Distribution Agreement With Clear River Beverage Company

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Girl Crush Brands, a 100% women-owned and operated company out of Southern California, announced their partnership with Clear River Beverage Company to bring Sunlit, a new line of premium agave cocktails to consumers in Eastern Minnesota.

“Sunlit cocktails are made with agave wine, which is actually the original way margaritas were first made in Mexico,” said Corrie Hutchens, Founder of Girl Crush Brands. “Consumers love the smooth and refreshing drinking experience, and they also appreciate that they sip just like wine at 12% ABV.”

Sunlit’s target consumers are modern day cocktail enthusiasts who are looking for a great tasting, premium drinking experiences with all natural flavors, colors, and real lime juice.

“Agave Wine Cocktails are a new category of RTD cocktails within the Minnesota market, and we know that Minnesotans will appreciate having a smoother cocktail option that can be enjoyed with friends and family during warm midwestern summer days,” said Hutchens. “As we like to say, move over Rosé…it’s Agave all day.”

The portfolio Clear River Beverage Company will distribute includes Sunlit Citrus Margarita, Spicy Pineapple Margarita, Sandia Margarita and Pink Paloma. All varietals are from California and are available in 4-packs of 355ml sleek cans, 200ml and 750ml Nordic glass bottles and retail between $3.99 and $19.99.

About Sunlit

Launched in 2021, Sunlit serves up modern-day cocktails that are exceptionally tasty, refreshingly easy to sip and lighter in booziness. Sunlit is hand-crafted in California using 100% de Agave Wine, real fruit juice and premium ingredients, with recipes creation led by Christina Russo, a leading female mixologist in Los Angeles. Sunlit’s product portfolio includes four 750ml Ready-To-Serve and four 200ml Ready-To-Drink flavors- Citrus Margarita, Spicy Pineapple Margarita, Sandia Margarita and Paloma. Because each serving is approximately equivalent to a glass of wine, Sunlit is the perfect line of cocktails for modern day drinking. For more information, please visit www.drinksunlit.com.

About Girl Crush Brands

Girl Crush Brands is a 100% women-owned and operated company (certified WBENC) and was founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, a time when 1 in 4 women were forced to leave the workforce and the amount of VC funding put toward women-founded companies declined. The company is committed to creating brands that promote the advancement of women while helping to increase the amount of VC funding that goes toward women founded start-ups, which is currently only at 2.3%. Through Girl Crush Brands, the company hopes to empower, inspire and support women everywhere to unapologetically raise their glass and #ThirstForBetter.

For More Information:

https://www.drinksunlit.com