Svedka Launches Tropics Tea Spritz Hard Seltzer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--SVEDKA Vodka, #3 Mainstream vodka brand*, is twisting things up this spring and summer with the launch of their latest extension – SVEDKA Tropics Tea Spritz, a new spirits-based hard seltzer, from the award-winning vodka brand. SVEDKA Tropics combines SVEDKA Vodka with real tea, sparkling water, and natural tropical fruit flavors, that all come together in an easy-to-enjoy hard seltzer. Available in three bold flavors – Pineapple Guava, Raspberry Kiwi and Orange Mango – SVEDKA Tropics delivers a smooth taste in every vibrant sip.

With only 5% ABV, SVEDKA Tropics is the perfect addition to any day to night drinking occasion– from poolside lounging, dancefloor vibing, to backyard BBQ sipping, SVEDKA Tropics goes where you do. Consumers 21+ can enjoy it chilled or poured into a tropical cocktail glass for an unexpected take on afternoon tea.

“This is the summer of SVEDKA. With our new Vodka Tea Spritz, SVEDKA Tropics is filling the consumer need for a different type of spirits-based hard seltzer,” said Billy Lagor, Senior Vice President, Brand Management. “With real ingredients and a lower ABV, SVEDKA Tropics provides a depth of flavor and a unique taste experience that sets it apart from other hard seltzers. The RTD canned category continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we believe SVEDKA Tropics offers a fantastic option for any occasion.”

Available at an SRP of $19.99, SVEDKA Tropics is offered in a variety 8-pack containing four cans of Pineapple Guava and two cans each of Raspberry Kiwi and Orange Mango, all packed conveniently to go where the party is. The spirits-based hard seltzers are also available in a 4-pack for $12.99 SRP and a single can for $2.99 SRP. SVEDKA Tropics can be found at liquor and grocery retailers nationwide, as well as available for order via Drizly or Instacart.

About SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is the #3 Mainstream Vodka*; made in the USA and distilled four times, resulting in a smooth, clean taste. The newest campaign, “SVEDKA Goes,” is about the notion that when you live a life where everything goes, you need a drink that goes with everything. A drink that goes with the unplanned, the unexpected, the unscripted. A drink for the mashups, the collabs, and the culture combos. Because when you celebrate the moment, in the moment, you find out what goes.

For More Information:

https://www.svedka.com/