Tahoe Blue Vodka Becomes Exclusive Naming Rights Sponsor for New Tahoe Blue Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— Tahoe Blue Vodka, owned by Tahoe Spirits, Inc., is now the exclusive multi-year naming rights sponsor for the newly named Tahoe Blue Center located on the south shore of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, NV. The highly anticipated live entertainment, sports, concert, and conference center is currently under construction and projected to open in July 2023.

Award-winning Tahoe Blue Vodka is crafted from pristine Tahoe water and has a unique 3-vodka blend of grapes, corn, and sugarcane to create a smooth and clean finish. The vodka is 100% gluten free.

In addition to securing naming rights to the center, Tahoe Blue Vodka’s agreement includes prominent exterior and interior signage and a commitment to sustainable efforts inside the Tahoe Blue Center. The venue will host 130 events annually. This is the first naming rights sponsorship for Tahoe Blue Vodka.

Once completed, the arena and conference center will serve as a key anchor to Lake Tahoe’s south shore and help drive visitors during the shoulder seasons, while creating jobs for residents.

“As the naming rights partner for the new Tahoe Blue Center, we are proud to support this spectacular, innovative and unparalleled venue that reflects our long-standing commitment to invest in the region, celebrate the unique Lake Tahoe lifestyle, and be a driving force as an ecological leader and innovator,” said Matt Levitt, Founder & CEO of Tahoe Blue Vodka.

The partnership was developed by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties. The Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority(TDVA) and Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries, unveiled the exclusive multi-year naming rights agreement with Tahoe Blue Vodka and renderings of the venue.

“The center is a significant investment in the destination’s sustainable future and year-round economic health, and we’re pleased to announce this wonderful representation of local partnership,” said Carol Chaplin, President & CEO, Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority. “Tahoe Blue Vodka is a company that was born right here in Lake Tahoe and their substantial investment will offer multiple levels of sponsorship.”

Tahoe Blue Vodka has been on the move in 2022. The Company introduced an eye-catching new packaging design that incorporates the colors of Lake Tahoe, their commitment to preservation efforts and the equities of the lake’s outdoor lifestyle. The vodka has been expanding across California and Nevada.

Tahoe Blue Vodka has won more than 30 prestigious awards at the highest regarded spirits tasting competitions. Through its parent company, Tahoe Spirits, Inc., Tahoe Blue Vodka has donated over $200K of its proceeds to organizations that work to protect Lake Tahoe and its surrounding environment.

The Tahoe Blue Center is located at 75 US Highway 50, Tahoe Blue Center will host dozens of concerts, family shows, conferences, banquets, meetings, community, corporate and private events: and live sporting events. The Tahoe Blue Center will accommodate up to 6,000 guests per event and is expected to see over 200,000 guests come through the doors annually. The Tahoe Blue Center is scheduled to open in July 2023. Stay tuned to TahoeBlueCenter.com as events get announced in the coming months.

About Tahoe Blue Vodka

Tahoe Blue Vodka was founded in 2012 by local entrepreneur Matt Levitt. The award-winning taste combines pristine Tahoe sourced water with a blend of grapes, corn and sugarcane for a clean, gluten-free, crisp taste and a remarkably smooth finish. Tahoe Blue Vodka has won over 30 prestigious awards at the highest regarded spirits tasting competitions. Through its parent company, Tahoe Spirits, Inc., Tahoe Blue Vodka has donated over $200K of its proceeds to organizations that work to protect Lake Tahoe and its surrounding environment. Tahoe Blue Vodka is available in stores throughout Reno/Tahoe/Northern Nevada, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Southern California.

For More Information:

https://www.tahoebluevodka.com/