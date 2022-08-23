Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and Flor de Caña Rum Present The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

NEW ORLEANS, La.— Flor de Caña Rum – a 5th generation family-owned premium Nicaraguan rum brand – and the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation have teamed up to launch the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, a global competition that aims to inspire the bartending community to build a greener future together by creating spectacular cocktails using sustainable ingredients and techniques.

Julio Cabrera, one of the industry’s most celebrated and influential bartenders, announced the competition at the 20th annual Tales of the Cocktail. Cabrera invited bartenders in the U.S. to register for the competition between July 25th and August 31st. All participants who register for the challenge will have access to educational material focused on sustainable and ethical practices behind the bar, developed by industry experts.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge U.S. finals will occur throughout the month of September in Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, and Boston. Each final will feature a panel of judges including representatives of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and other established industry personalities who will evaluate the cocktails based on elements such as story and inspiration, the use of sustainable ingredients/techniques and the level of creativity, and flavor and appearance.

The four winners of the local U.S. finals of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge will each receive a $1,200 prize, a super-premium bartender kit, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum, and the opportunity to participate in the North American Regional Final that will take place in Nicaragua on October 26th, World Sustainability Day.

Furthermore, the winner of the North American Regional Final will then be eligible to compete in the Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge in Nicaragua in 2023 for the title of “Flor de Caña World’s Most Sustainable Bartender” and a grand prize of $10,000.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge is a celebration of the commitment to sustainability of Flor de Caña – a carbon neutral and Fair Trade certified brand – the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, and their way of collaboratively sharing and promoting these values ??with the global community of bartenders to build a greener future together.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Celebrating 130 years of rum production, Flor de Caña is a 5th generation family-owned premium Nicaraguan rum brand that offers a full portfolio of award-winning high-quality, naturally-aged rums. Flor de Caña rums are distilled using 100% renewable energy and aged in bourbon barrels for up to 30 years at the base of Nicaragua’s most active volcano, San Cristobal.

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to advance the global hospitality industry and create a lasting impact in our host communities. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to Educate, Advance and Support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make a lasting impact in the communities that host our events.

About Tales of the Cocktail

Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail has grown from a small gathering of cocktail lovers into the world’s premier cocktail festival. Each year the international spirits industry is welcomed to New Orleans for a week of seminars, tastings, networking events and much more. With 300+ annual events developed specifically for bartenders, distillers and other spirits professionals, Tales of the Cocktail is the industry’s annual meeting place for the exchange of new ideas, products, and techniques.

