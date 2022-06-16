Talkhouse Encore Launches Ready-To-Drink Canned Cocktails

Talkhouse Encore, a ready-to-drink canned cocktail that captures the true essence of the legendary family-run dive bar on the East End of Long Island, Stephen Talkhouse, launches with four flavors that provide the ultimate consistency of go-to mixed drink requests: Grapefruit Tequila Soda, Blood Orange Tequila Soda, Cranberry Vodka Soda and Lime Vodka Soda. The next generation of Talkhouse, Ruby Honerkamp, is expanding the bar’s legacy by offering the Talkhouse experience and spirit captured in beverage form for consumers to enjoy in their homes.

Stephen Talkhouse, located in Amagansett, New York, is an intimate venue unlike any other, a legendary music scene and casual neighborhood bar in one: featuring internationally-renowned performers alongside local East End artists since 1987. Talkhouse is the smallest bar in the world putting on major music national acts, including over 65 members of Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, who have played along with guests such as world renowned athletes, actors, and politicians.

“I grew up in a dive bar. A place where the staff is our family — a motley group where most have worked for over 20+ years. In a constantly changing community, the Talkhouse has been a familiar family and watering-hole for generations and is an ever-changing confluence of musicians and patrons yet it feels comfortably frozen in time,” states Ruby Honerkamp, Founder of Talkhouse Encore. “The canned beverages are inspired by late nights turned to early mornings – the songs and performances that illuminate the stage – and the cast of characters that turned into family at a family-owned dive bar on the East End of Long Island,” adds Honerkamp.

Talkhouse Encore’s ready-to-drink canned cocktails are 5% ABV, gluten free, use real fruit juice and have no added sugar. The cans retail at $4.99 USD each and are available to purchase as single units, in a 4-pack or 24-pack. Shipping is available to 32 states within the US. The cocktails are available in four flavors:

Grapefruit Tequila Soda: A refreshing cocktail with a sweet and tangy blend of fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice mixed with premium tequila and sparkling water.

Blood Orange Tequila Soda: Deliciously bold and truthfully, an unexpected favorite that is smooth and vibrant with citrus undertones.

Cranberry Vodka Soda: A sweet and tart classic – a premium version of one of the most classic drink orders.

Lime Vodka Soda: This refreshing flavor thoroughly blends lime into a light, zesty and refreshing drink.

For More Information:

https://talkencore.com