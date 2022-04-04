Tattersall Distilling Welcomes Two New Midwest Distributors

Minneapolis, Minn.–Award-winning craft distillery, Tattersall Distilling, announced today the addition of two new distributors in Michigan and Illinois – both with full state coverage. This will be the first time Tattersall enters Michigan and it will be a new partnership in Illinois. Two strongholds in the Midwest, these new agreements will continue to expand Tattersall’s footprint in the upper Midwest.

“We are incredibly invested in the success of these two markets,” says Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “In Chicago, the largest city in the Midwest, we have a dedicated salesperson that has been an incredible representative for the brand. Michigan shares so many of the same qualities that we love about our homes in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including a love for the outdoors, a vibrant food scene, enthusiasm for supporting local craft beverages and environmental stewardship. Not only do we source our cherries and blueberries from Michigan, but I have personal ties to both states where I lived and studied.”

In Michigan, Tattersall is working with Imperial Beverage for distribution. In Illinois, Tattersall partnered with distributor Romano Beverage. Both distributors are family-owned, have a strong focus on craft spirits and have teams that understand selling into Tattersall’s key markets.

Tattersall will enter each market with roughly a dozen spirits, including a mix of signature staples and all-natural liqueurs. With a strong fan base in the Midwest already, increased distribution of Tattersall’s spirits will continue to meet its growing demand.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded by childhood friends over six years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available across most of the U.S. With its cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis and its destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin, products are always made from the best ingredients available, locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. With the largest solar array of any distillery in the country and a water reclamation system that decreases water usage in signature spirits by more than 40 percent, Tattersall produces some of the most sustainable spirits on the market. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past three consecutive years.

For More Information:

https://tattersalldistilling.com/