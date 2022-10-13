Teeling Whiskey Releases 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Purple Muscat Finish

Teeling Whiskey has announced its latest limited-edition release – an exquisite 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey finished in a Purple Muscat cask. This rare single cask bottling is an evolution of the award-winning “World’s Best” 24, 28, and 30-Year-Old Single Malt and continues the legacy of excellence in Irish craftsmanship. Distilled in 1990, matured in bourbon barrels for 28 years and finished in a single Portuguese Purple Muscat French Oak cask for an additional four years, the result is the first bottling of the Very Rare Casks Collection, available exclusively in the U.S.

Best known for its pioneering spirit, Teeling Whiskey is leading a new generation of Irish Whiskey distillers by crafting unique character and flavour in every bottle. Recognised for their commitment to innovation, Teeling Whiskey’s latest release exemplifies their unique distillation and experimental cask maturation techniques. For this bottling, the team turned their attention to a unique cask, Purple Muscat, to create a truly exceptional single malt unlike any available in the United States. Master Distiller Alex Chasko sourced the Portuguese Purple Muscat barrel from outside of Lisbon in the Setubal region, selecting a toasted French Oak cask with rich berry and fruit notes. The result is a magnificent, fruit-forward Single Malt Irish Whiskey that carries a juicy red berry flavour with spicy tropical notes.

Jack Teeling, founder of Teeling Whiskey, commented, “This whiskey exemplifies our bold approach to innovation as a world-class whiskey company. We are not afraid to take risks to bring something to the market that nobody else has – and we are extremely proud to release some of the oldest ever Irish Single Malt, finished in a unique cask.”

This exceptional whiskey comes from one distinct cask yielding only 283 bottles and carries one of the highest ABV (53.7%) bottlings that the Teeling Whiskey Company has released to date. Representing a rare piece of Irish Whiskey history, and hand-decanted into a show-stopping engraved Attitude Haute bottle, the Irish Single Malt Whiskey comes with a gift-ready fine oak case and its own certificate of authenticity.

Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Purple Muscat Finish will be available for purchase for $3,499.99 in November 2022, exclusively in the U.S., online at flaviar.com, reservebar.com, and at fine retailers in California, Nevada, Texas, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Ripe red fruits in caramel, with chocolate walnuts and vanilla cream

Palate: Dried cherries, plums, sultanas, and figs with warm dry wood tannins

Finish: Strong wood spice with a rich, caramel fudge and milk chocolate sweetness

ABV: 53.7%

Price: $3,499.99

Size:700ml

Ellie Vasili (London) – Bacardi U.S.A. / evasili@bacardi.com

Sarah Belizaire (U.S.) – The Media Grind / sarahb@themediagrind.com

ABOUT THE TEELING WHISKEY COMPANY

The Teeling Whiskey Company was founded in 2012 to revive the old Teeling family trademark of Irish Whiskey and bring craft distilling back to the city of Dublin. The Teeling Whiskey Company is known for driving category choice and innovation through a selection of handcrafted, small batch Irish Whiskeys. The Teeling Whiskey Distillery started operation in 2015 as the first new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years and has taken in over 600,000 visitors since opening. Teeling Whiskey is now exported to over 80 different markets and has won over 375+ international awards for its quality and depth of flavour.

For More Information:

http://www.teelingwhiskey.com