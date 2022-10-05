Templeton Distillery Releases Barrel Strength Whiskey 2022

SAN DIEGO, Calif.– Templeton Distillery, an award-winning, state-of-the-art distillery producing high quality rye whiskey, launches the 2022 edition of their Barrel Strength expression. First introduced in 2018, this fourth rendition celebrates the finest barrels, which vary in ages, and concentrate on a fantastic flavor profile, adding depth and complexity to this year’s release.

Previous expressions from the Templeton Rye Barrel Strength Series include a 2018, 2019 and 2020 expression. Each edition celebrates the exceptional aging casks that are currently maturing at the Templeton, Iowa distillery. Each year, a select number of noteworthy barrels, which vary in ages and maturity, are chosen to create this remarkable, super whiskey’s premium barrel strength American rye whiskey. It is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

“Our Barrel Strength series is dedicated to producing innovative offerings with compelling taste profiles and our Barrel Strength 2022 iteration is our most exciting release yet,” says Blair Woodall, Senior Vice President of Templeton Distillery. “We’re delighted to share this new Barrel Strength 2022 expression with the world of our fans who seek a quality rye.”

Tasting Notes:

Aroma: Intense aromatics, succulent exotic fruit and honey with decadent aromas of toasted oak

Palate: Rich and fully rounded with sweet notes of sugar-dusted raisins, subtle dark chocolate, complimented spectacularly by black pepper spiciness

Finish: Long and lingering with a warming balance of wood spice and dried summer fruits that slowly fades to delicate notes of spiced ginger and oak

About Templeton Distillery

Templeton Distillery has earned a reputation as a leader in high-quality rye whiskey, making the residents of Templeton, Iowa during Prohibition – themselves making whiskey and hiding it in basements – quite proud. Today, Templeton rye is made a little differently. With a 95% rye / 5% malted barley mash bill, it’s aged in new American oak barrels with flavors inspired by the whiskey made by Templeton bootleggers a century ago. In the same town, with the same strong spirit.

Templeton Rye Barrel Strength 2022 expression is a natural, barrel strength, non-chill-filtered straight American rye whiskey bottled at 57.3% ABV. It is available in limited quantities in both the USA and select international markets including the EU for $59.99 (750ml).

For More Information:

http://www.templetondistillery.com