Ten Locks Adds Cucielo Vermouth De Torino to Its Portfolio

Ten Locks has taken Cucielo under its wing and added the inspirational Italian De Torino vermouth brand to its expanding portfolio of conscious premium drinks.

Available now to the UK off and on trade via Ten Locks, Cucielo is geared towards professional bartenders and premium retailers seeking high quality aperitives to meet surging consumer demand. Due to its versatility as the heart of classic cocktails, vermouth is experiencing a renaissance both at home and on drinks menus nationwide.

Cucielo Rosso and Cucielo Bianco – both meeting the high standards of Vermouth De Torino – are created using Italian-produced alcohol from quality molasses, naturally sourced botanicals and Italian wine from carefully selected, quality Trebbiano di Abruzzo with Grillo and Ansonica from Sicily to create a truly authentic vermouth.

Cucielo works beautifully as a core component in classic or aperitivo cocktails yet is equally as delicious on its own over ice. At 16.8% ABV, the personality and style of the vermouth is able to shine through.

Cucielo pays tribute to the original golden era of Vermouth with its art deco-style branding, but provides a fresh perspective to the traditional vermouth image with a new design that also expresses the brand’s sense of adventure.

Central to the design is a migrating cuckoo – also the brand’s mascot “chuck” – which travels the length of Italy on its journey from West Africa to Scotland each year.

An integrated PR, social media and experiential campaign will express the brand’s classically Italian positioning with a contemporary twist via its “Il Tempo Vola” – or “time flies” – campaign which will urge consumers to take time for the aperitivo moment.

Cucielo places sustainability at the heart of the brand; all components used in the production process, where possible, are from renewable sources or are 100 percent recyclable, striking a chord with the rest of the Ten Locks portfolio which collectively strives for positive change.

Becky Davies from Ten Locks said: “Cucielo produces classic and hugely respected liquids, and their sensitive distilling process makes them distinctive with a compelling point of difference. It’s true to its Italian roots and legacy yet is future-proofing the brand with its drive to work in harmony with the environment and appeal to younger consumers – as well as stalwarts in the aperitivo space.

“We see Cucielo not only flourishing in the cocktail arena of the UK’s best bars but luxury retail department stores and food halls where – owing to their ability to showcase brands with tasting sessions and cocktail inspiration – we know it will hit the right note with consumers.

“A stand-out winner of the at-home cocktail making trend, which was borne out of the lockdowns, vermouth is of growing interest to the UK on trade, too. Once a relatively unnoticed ingredient in Negronis and Manhattans, vermouth is finally seeing its day in the sun.”

Cucielo joins Ten Locks portfolio of premium drinks brands including Salford Rum, Ace + Freak, Cambusier, Bourgoin Cognac, Diablesse, Mary White Vodka, Nusa Caña Rum, Applewood Gin, Banhez Mezcal, El Tequileño, Langley’s Gin, Redwood Empire Whiskey, Sollasa and West Cork Irish Whiskey.

Cucielo Bianco Di Torino Vermouth

The colour of the bright, golden Sicilian sunshine, this Vermouth de Torino has notes of crisp green apple, elderflower and vanilla, light floral and herbaceous aromas, rounded with subtle notes of maraschino cherries, bitter orange and raisins on the nose.

On the palate it is warm, soft, still sweet with vanilla and ripe summer fruit, balanced by a pleasant bitter note. Notes of wormwood, green apple, cardamom, pink pepper, elderflower and pomegranate shine through. It has an exceptionally long, sweet/bitter finish making it an outstanding example of Vermouth di Torino.

70cl | 16.8% ABV / RRP: £24

Cucielo Rosso Vermouth Di Torino

An intense cornelian gemstone colour with dark mahogany reflections, this delightful Rosso Vermouth has aromas of caramelised orange and rhubarb; subtle vanilla, anise and cloves, balanced by warm peppery notes, orange and raisins.

Brilliantly smooth with bursts of fresh pomegranate and ripe red fruit, it also boasts notes of wormwood, Sicilian bitter orange, cloves, yarrow, vanilla and China Gentian on the palate. Warm & lightly bitter with a long dry finish, this is a complex yet classic Vermouth di Torino.

70cl | 16.8% ABV RRP: £25

For More Information:

https://ten-locks.com