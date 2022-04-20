Tequila Cazadores Announces New Ranch Water Ready-To-Drink Canned Cocktail

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Tequila Cazadores, one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States made with 100 percent Blue Weber Agave and grown, harvested and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is adding a new Ranch Water ready-to-drink beverage to their portfolio of Mexican-inspired canned cocktails just in time for warm weather imbibing.

Ranch Water is a refreshing blend of sweet Tequila Cazadores Blanco, crisp sparkling mineral water and a hint of fresh lime juice. The latest flavor, inspired by the Texas drink, joins the lineup of three additional Tequila Cazadores’ ready-to-drink cocktails including the beloved Margarita, Spicy Margarita and Paloma – that were launched nationally last year.

“Tequila Cazadores has received an overwhelmingly positive response to the line of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails released last year and the rise in popularity of Ranch Water cocktails felt like a natural progression for our consumers who enjoy the ease of a RTD beverage that has real tequila and real ingredients. As we celebrate the 100-year-anniversary of our original tequila recipe this year, we’re excited to continue innovating with new products while staying true to our original tequila recipe developed in 1922” said Ashley Campbell, Tequila Cazadores Senior Brand Manager.

Tequila Cazadores Ranch Water will be available starting May 2022 in select markets including Texas, California, Illinois, Arizona and Washington. With 5.9% ABV, the Ranch Water RTD is naturally gluten-free and includes real ingredients and no artificial flavors. Retailing for $14.99, each 4-pack includes slim 12-ounce cans for the perfect balance of flavor and sessionability.

About Tequila CAZADORES

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. In 1922, a hard-working visionary in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico perfected the Tequila CAZADORES® recipe. The same original secret recipe passed down by word of mouth for generations is still used today, 100 years later, to create every single bottle of the high quality, 100% agave tequila. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% Blue Agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com.

For More Information:

https://www.cazadores.com/