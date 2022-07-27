Tequila Eterno Verano Launches Range of Ultra-Premium Tequilas

CHARLESTON, S.C.— Tequila Eterno Verano launches a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls. Inspired by Bruce Brown’s classic 1966 surf film “The Endless Summer,” Eterno Verano is for anyone who’s ever wanted to strap a surfboard to a van and head south. The new lifestyle brand embodies the adventurous and wanderlust spirit of the surf culture epitomized in the film. The ultra-premium tequila is meant to be enjoyed in the pursuit of good times, with great friends and perfect waves.

Eterno Verano represents an escape – whether you’re sitting at a desk or have been surfing the same break on repeat – transporting you to the places you dream of. In the film, you embark on a journey with Robert August and Mike Hynson to undiscovered locales like Cape St. Francis, a small village in South Africa, Senegal, Australia, and Hawaii. The search for something unattainable like a perfect wave becomes the journey. This tequila was made for those types of adventurers, in search of perfect waves or clean, smooth tequila.

Eterno Verano pays homage to The Endless Summer film by utilizing a close interpretation of the now iconic movie poster with surfer silhouettes, bright colors, and bold font. “We worked closely with Bruce Brown Films to ensure the casual and fun-loving surf lifestyle from the film showed up in the brand. In fact, the brand name ‘Eterno Verano’ comes from the movie poster used during the original film launch in Mexico – another connection between the brand and tequila,” said Matti Anttila, founder of Grain and Barrel Spirits, which owns the brand.

Eterno Verano launches with a full range of tequila including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. Eterno Verano is handmade in Tequila, Mexico, by Master Tequilero Arturo Fuentes – also known as The Godfather of Tequila – from 100% Blue Weber Agave grown in both the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila is bottled using environmentally friendly recycled glass and a natural cork closure for consumers to enjoy consciously.

Now available in three expressions, these tequilas are more attainable than a perfect wave:

Blanco (SRP $49.99) – with an aroma of stone fruit, baking spices and rich “terra firma” this dry, citrus-tinged tequila is finished with hints of smooth black pepper.

Reposado (SRP $59.99) – aged for a minimum of six months in whiskey barrels, this tequila features an aroma of fresh lime and honey, a hint of white pepper and butterscotch, which finishes with smooth agave sweetness and pepper spice.

For More Information:

https://www.eternoverano.com/