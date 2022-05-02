Tequila Zarpado Launches New Reposado

Tequila Zarpado Reposado, a small-batch premium Reposado Tequila, is hitting shelves this week, just in time for spring and summer sipping occasions. This new Tequila was handcrafted by a boutique, family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico with nearly four decades of experience perfecting the art of Tequila-making. Rested in ex-Kentucky Bourbon barrels for 3-4 months, the new expression joins Tequila Zarpado Blanco on shelves to bring true craft quality to Tequila drinkers at an everyday price point.

Like its Blanco counterpart, Tequila Zarpado Reposado is made from 100% mature blue agave grown in the Los Valles region of Jalisco. It is a modern expression of traditional Tequila-making methods combined with the family’s award-winning practices, resulting in its signature smooth taste. Tequila Zarpado Reposado is rich with a full-bodied agave flavor and showcases subtle notes of oak, vanilla, and spice, making it an excellent choice for sipping and cocktails alike.

Tequila Zarpado was launched by Latitude Beverage, the company behind a growing portfolio of wine and spirits brands including 90+ Cellars and Wheel Horse Whiskey. From working with a true boutique distillery to a bottle label inspired by ancient Aztec storytelling and designed by Mexican artist Joaquin Nava, the team launched Tequila Zarpado in March 2021 with a dedication to the rich tradition of Tequila. The Blanco expression has earned many accolades including a 93-point rating from VinePair.

“We’re proud to be growing the Tequila Zarpado line with the launch of Tequila Zarpado Reposado,” said Terry Lozoff, Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage. “What drinkers will love about this Reposado is its smoothness and subtle complexity, combined with its truly small batch and handcrafted origin, which is unique in this under $30 price point. This Tequila was rested in Bourbon barrels previously used to age our Wheel Horse Whiskey, a 2021 Whisky Advocate Top 20 Whisky of the Year, adding another dimension of interest to the product.”

Tequila Zarpado Reposado has an SRP of $26.99 and will be available for purchase online in most states and on shelves in fourteen markets across the U.S., including Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee and California. Tequila Zarpado Blanco is also available in the same markets with an SRP of $23.99.

About Tequila Zarpado

Tequila Zarpado is a line of small-batch premium Tequilas bringing true craft quality at an everyday price point. Tequila Zarpado is part of Latitude Beverage Co, the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of award-winning wine and spirits brands.

For More Information:

https://tequilazarpado.com