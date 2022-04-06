Texas Rangers Sign Troop to Bring Canned Cocktails to Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers have signed a partnership with Troop, maker of ready-to-drink full-flavored, full-strength cocktails, to serve their drinks at Globe Life Field. Four of Troop’s spirit-based cocktails – Vodka Lemonade, Tequila Paloma, Bourbon Smash, and Rum Mojito – will be available to guests during home games and select events throughout the 2022 season.

“Fans today are looking for new and different options at events and games. We’re excited to partner with the Texas Rangers and provide guests with our bold, high-quality cocktails to level up their experience.” ?says CC DesRosiers, Co-Founder and CEO of Troop Beverage Co?. “We started Troop to bring people together with better experiences and a better drink in hand. Every Rangers game is a great opportunity to connect and enjoy time together with friends, family, and fans. We’re proud that our cocktails can make these moments extra special this season.”

“The Rangers are thrilled to welcome Troop to the partnership family as we gear up for an exciting season ahead,” said Chad Wynn, VP of Texas Rangers business partnerships. “The Troop brand is passionate about bringing the community together, and we look forward to growing their presence in Arlington and across the entire DFW Metroplex.”

Named Top 10 Best Canned Cocktails by USA Today in 2020 and 2021, Troop is a cocktail without compromise and built to stand up against the 5% seltzers of the world with its single serving size, 10% alcohol, 200mL drinks. Each drink is made with 100% real, honest ingredients, craft spirits, and no hidden extras in a ready-to-go,? let’s-make-some memories? can.

Troop is a female-founded and majority-female led company. Each year, Troop partners with a different environmental nonprofit to help promote a healthier planet. As a member of 1% For The Planet, Troop gives back 1% of its annual sales to support this mission.

Troop is available at Total Wine & More, Goody Goody, and many more liquor stores throughout Texas for $13.99 per 4-pack. Their cocktails are also available for delivery through their online store at drinktroop.com.

About Troop

San Francisco-based Troop Beverage Co. launched their line-up of ready-to-drink, full flavor, full strength cocktails in fall 2020. Portable, proper, and crafted with 100% real ingredients, Troop is a cocktail without compromise in a single serving size (10% ABV in 200mL cans). Available in five serves—?Vodka Lemonade, Tequila Paloma, Bourbon Smash, Rum Mojito, and Gin Spritz?—Troop was designed for a new class of drinkers, the ones who care about savoring sips and time with the people that matter most–your Troop.? Each year, Troop Beverage Co. partners with an environmental nonprofit to help promote a healthier planet to support their mission with the sale of each can.

For More Information:

https://drinktroop.com