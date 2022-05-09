The American Ultimate Disc League Announces Partnership With Stillhouse

Los Gatos, Calif.— The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) is proud to announce its new partnership with Stillhouse, America’s Finest Whiskey, made in the heartland of the USA. With its unique stainless-steel packaging, Stillhouse Whiskey chills quickly and reflects the unbreakable spirit, where good times go where glass can’t follow.

“We are very pleased to introduce our fans and followers to Stillhouse products and welcome them to the unbreakable nation,” said Steven Hall, CEO and Commissioner of the AUDL. “As the Official Whiskey of the AUDL, we know that the unbreakable spirit of the Stillhouse community aligns well with the fun, inclusive and responsible values of Ultimate.”

“Stillhouse is so excited to be partnering with the AUDL,” said Ludlow Dawes, Stillhouse Senior Brand Manager. “The league’s growing fanbase will be an incredible addition to the unbreakable nation, and we can’t wait for fans to cheer on their favorite teams with our award-winning spirits.”

As a “Supporting Sponsor of the AUDL Game of the Week,” which can be viewed on FOX Sports 2 Saturday evenings this year, fans can look forward to enjoying Stillhouse products at select games throughout the season, including the 11th AUDL Championship Weekend, August 26 and 27 in Madison, Wisconsin.

About AUDL and Professional Ultimate

The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) was founded in 2012 to introduce and showcase our talented athletes and precision play to a global audience. The league will have 25 teams playing in the US and Canada in 2022. Each team competes in a 12-game regular season schedule, with top teams entering a playoff round and divisional winners advancing to a final four style Championship Weekend. Our audience enjoys our exciting, affordable, family-friendly events, devour our highlights and video features on social media and watch our full-length games on TV or streamed online on AUDL.tv.

About Stillhouse

Stillhouse is an award-winning American-made spirits portfolio encased in one-of-a-kind, unbreakable 100% stainless steel cans that go where glass can’t. Forging a path that goes against the grain, Stillhouse® Spirits Co. was founded in 2016. From its inception, Stillhouse has created a unique and differentiated platform in the spirits industry – from liquid to package – by defying industry norms, breaking through the monotony and all in a metal can that stands for the unbreakable spirit of America’s finest. Stillhouse Whiskey is distilled in traditional copper stills then charcoal filtered for superior quality and taste, allowing the natural sweetness of the corn to shine throughout the mellow flavor and smooth finish that make this a truly versatile spirit. Stillhouse whiskey is also available in Apple Crisp, Peach Tea and Spiced Cherry. All flavors are natural and gluten free. In 2018, Stillhouse introduced Stillhouse Black Bourbon and in 2019, the brand took the biggest spirits category head on with the debut of Stillhouse Classic Vodka.

https://www.stillhouse.com/us/en/