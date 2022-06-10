The Balvenie Debuts Rare Marriages Range with The All-New Balvenie 25

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky launched its Rare Marriages Range in the U.S.: a collection of three distinct and luxury single malt Scotch whiskies, including the all-new Balvenie Twenty-Five, and refreshed versions of existing expressions, The Balvenie Thirty and The Balvenie Forty.

Crafted through a seemingly simple, yet incredibly complex process that translates throughout each of the whiskies themselves, the Rare Marriages range continues to exemplify the unrivaled expertise and dedication to the craftsmanship of Malt Master, David C. Stewart MBE. David draws on stock from The Balvenie’s oldest and rarest whiskies to create perfectly balanced marriages – showcasing the essence of luxury through the experience of various flavors.

On the surface, each of the Rare Marriage expressions has a recognizable smooth finish with tastes of rich honey that The Balvenie single malts are known for – but sip after sip, liquids reveal differentiated and unique flavors through complex layers of depth, richness and refined character.

“The Balvenie Rare Marriages Range is designed to unveil the intricacies of our whisky in a bold marriage of extraordinary character,” says Malt Master, David C. Stewart MBE. “This range, made from casks that have stood the important test of time, has a distinct profile and experience which we have designed to reveal the wonderful depth of The Balvenie Single Malt.”

Neil Strachan, U.S. Ambassador, The Balvenie said: “The Balvenie is dedicated to tradition through generations of family-owned, handcrafted whisky, allowing us to create a simple yet complex spirit that spans decades.” Naomi Leslie, U.S. Ambassador, The Balvenie, added: “Our newly released Twenty-Five is a beautifully unexpected whisky, revealing layers of candied ginger, toasted coconut, and hints of black pepper as you continue to sip and enjoy.”

To craft The Balvenie Twenty-Five, David carefully chose some of The Balvenie’s rarest Traditional American and European Oak casks to create the special tasting profiles designed for the range. These single malt whiskies had matured for twenty-five years and were handpicked to complete the layers of flavor envisioned. The two casks were then married together in the brand’s Traditional Oak Tuns for just the right amount of time to become one sophisticatedly simplistic expression. The Balvenie Twenty-Five is intricate yet perfectly balanced to create an elegant, fruity expression hinting at bold vanilla oak, crystallized ginger, and sweet rich honey.

