The Balvenie Launches French Oak 16-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Craftsmanship takes skill, ultimate craftsmanship requires heart. The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky unveiled the latest expression within its Cask Finishes Range: The Balvenie French Oak 16-Year-Old, a vibrant single malt finished in casks that previously held Pineau wine from the French Charentes vineyards.

The Balvenie is committed to pushing boundaries of flavor and ultimate craftsmanship, continually investing the patience, passion and time to experiment with new ways of making whisky. Inspired by William Grant & Sons U.S. Ambassador Lorne Cousin’s flavor journey through wine making regions of France, the new expression explores the use of Pineau French Oak casks for the first time in the distillery’s 130-year history. Pineau des Charentes, or simply Pineau, is a fortified wine made from unfermented grape juice, to which Cognac eau-de-vie is added and then matured. The result is a refreshingly concise finish and rich flavor profile, marked by the energizing taste of tangy lemon rind and grapefruit in combination with the subtle sweetness of glazed fruits and root ginger spice.

The French Oak 16-Year-Old joins DoubleWood 12-Year-Old, Caribbean Cask 14-Year-Old and Portwood 21-Year-Old as part of The Balvenie’s Cask Finishes Range, a collection that explores a symphony of delicate flavors underpinned by signature notes of honey and vanilla.

“Curiosity and a passion for uncovering the exceptional guides the creation of each expression from our distillery. As part of our continued journey of exploration and innovation, we found that French wine casks offer a light, fresh finish we had not previously leveraged,” said Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE. “Pineau des Charentes’ vibrant and distinct flavors, extracted from our signature double maturation process, not only bring greater depth to our range but deliver an element of luxury and craft that is unmistakably The Balvenie.”

Each expression within the Cask Finishes Range has been crafted using cask finishing, a technique pioneered by Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE in 1983. The French Oak 16-Year-Old marks the latest permanent addition to the range since the introduction of the Caribbean Cask 14-Year-Old in 2013.

Neil Strachan, U.S. Ambassador of The Balvenie, continued: “The use of French Oak casks for this expression draws out its rich taste, positioning it perfectly within our Cask Finishes Range.” Naomi Leslie, U.S. Ambassador of The Balvenie, shared: “Our French Oak’s 16-year maturation in traditional American oak barrels develops its distinct taste of rich honey, with a finishing period in Pineau French Oak casks then delivering a velvety sweetness with notes of candied grapefruit, geranium, and ginger.”

The Balvenie French Oak is now available across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $174.99.

The Balvenie French Oak 16-Year-Old Product Details (Tasting Notes + Packaging Information):

The Balvenie French Oak (Aged 16 Years – 47.6% ABV non-chill filtered of natural color):

Nose: Beautifully balanced light floral notes from lotus and geranium flowers dance between hints of fresh meadow grass and peeled apple skin

Taste: An energizing zing from tangy lemon rind and grapefruit meet the delicate subtle sweetness of glazed fruits and spice from root ginger

Finish: Refreshingly concise

Packaging: Elegant visual cues are borrowed from the Cognac region of France; ornate details and decorative borders intertwine with vines from the Chateaus

SRP: $174.99

About The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Dufftown, Speyside, The Balvenie distillery has been handcrafting whisky for more than 125 years, notably the most handcrafted of single malts. Nowhere else can you find a distillery that grows its own barley, malts in its own traditional floor maltings, and still employs a team of coopers to tend to the casks alongside a coppersmith to maintain the stills.

With a team committed to ultimate craftsmanship, their dedicated characters pour their soul and obsession into every single bottle. This demonstrates that, whilst it takes skill to make something great, it takes true heart to make it extraordinary. And of course, Malt Master, David C. Stewart MBE presides over the all-important maturation process.

Founded in 1892 by William Grant, The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky is produced by William Grant & Sons Ltd, an award-winning independent family-owned distiller and today run by his direct descendants. Each expression has a very individual taste, rich, luxuriously smooth and underpinned by the distinctively honeyed character of The Balvenie.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third-largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest-growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot, and Raynal French Brandy.

https://us.thebalvenie.com/our-whisky-collection/cask-finishes/french-oak/