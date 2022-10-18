The Block Distilling Co. to Release 4-Year Bottled in Bond Bourbon with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

After four long years of patiently waiting, The Block Distilling Co. is excited to announce the upcoming release of their 4-year Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Made in collaboration with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and their non-profit organization, The Marigold Project, the Night Sweats Bonded Bourbon release will help to fund organizations working on economic, social, and racial justice.

The Block’s first bottled-in-bond bourbon release features a uniquely distinct grain bill consisting of yellow corn, complimented by red and blue corn, millet, and malted barley, instead of more traditional grains like rye, and wheat. The use of red corn lends peppery, spicy notes commonly achieved with rye while millet possesses a similar starch content to corn, but lends a beautiful earthy sweetness.

“The Block’s desire is to see what flavors can be achieved while pushing the boundaries of the traditional definitions of spirits,” explained co-founder Kraig Weaver. “With The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon, that means creating an unusual mash bill with grains that provide interesting character to the spirit.”

Continuing to buck convention, The Night Sweats Bonded Straight Bourbon was aged in 36-month seasoned casks instead of the 12-month industry standard, and with toasted heads instead of charred. The use of casks that are seasoned, or dried longer before the staves are formed, helps to break down more astringent tannins, which in turn changes the flavors that are extracted from the barrel.

With this month’s release, The Block’s first bottled-in-bond bourbon will already have big shoes to fill as their two-year-aged version of The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon recently took home multiple gold medals at this year’s prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Block will celebrate the debut of their first Bonded Bourbon with a release party on Saturday, October 22 featuring members of the band in attendance. In addition to The Night Sweats Bonded Straight Bourbon release, The Block will also have a limited quantity of autographed bottles of their award-winning 2-Year Straight Bourbon available to purchase as well. The event will also include tattoo artist, Stoney Russak, who will be on-site providing flash tattoos inspired by the iconic label artwork.

https://www.theblockdistillingco.com/home