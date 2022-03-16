The Finnish Long Drink Announces Distribution Across Wisconsin

New York, NY – The Finnish Long Drink – the incredibly refreshing citrus soda made with real liquor, built on the heritage of the legendary Finnish alcohol category of long drinks – has announced new statewide distribution into the Wisconsin market and is for sale in over 400 locations already.

Marking the brand’s next stage of expansion, after launching in Colorado, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan last year, The Finnish Long Drink will be exclusively distributed in Wisconsin by Badger Liquor.

“One of the first U.S. based batches of the long drink were made in La Crosse, WI, and it was important for us to partner with Badger Liquor due to their extensive expertise in the market,” says Evan Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of The Finnish Long Drink. “This partnership will allow us to grow long lasting relationships with their existing customers to ensure people across Wisconsin will be able to find The Finnish Long Drink in their favorite bars, restaurants and retailers.”

“The team at Badger Liquor is excited to partner with The Finnish Long Drink and further their mission of bringing the legendary Finnish Long Drink to the citizens of Wisconsin,” says Dan Werner, General Manager of Spirits at Badger Liquor.

Made with real liquor and fresh, sparkling citrus, the long drink was born from a desire to create a revolutionary liquor drink that was refreshing, delicious, and fast to serve during the 1952 Summer Olympic Games in Helsinki. Since then, it has become Finland’s top selling liquor category. Now, The Finnish Long Drink is on a mission to bring the national drink of Finland to America, for the nation to experience the refreshing, unique, and legendary Finnish Long Drink.

With four refreshing expressions, The Finnish Long Drink is now distributed in 26 U.S. markets, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, Louisiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. It is easily available via Drizly and on thelongdrink.com. Further distribution markets are to be announced soon. For more information please visit thelongdrink.com and follow on Instagram @longdrink.

About The Finnish Long Drink

The Finnish Long Drink is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born. Now this legend has finally been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC) in 2019. Expressions include:

Traditional (5.5% ABV) – effortlessly smooth, the traditional citrus flavor is the perfect introduction to the legendary, traditional Finnish long drink.

Zero (5% ABV) – all the great taste of the traditional long drink with zero carbs or sugar

Cranberry (5.5% ABV) – just for fun, switch the classic citrus flavor for cranberry

Strong (8.5% ABV) – for those looking for an extra kick

The Long Drink is currently available in stores across the nation or online at thelongdrink.com.

About Badger Liquor Company

Badger Liquor has been a family owned and operated company since 1935. With loyal dedication to the Alcoholic Beverage Industry, we take pride in customer service, providing great products and timely delivery. A strong and focused management team along with cutting edge technologies and dedicated employees is what makes Badger Liquor the largest and most effective statewide alcoholic beverage sales network.

