The GlenDronach Introduces Limited Release Cask Strength Batch 10

SCOTLAND— The GlenDronach Distillery announces the tenth release of its highly anticipated Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This expression is expertly crafted by Master Blender Rachel Barrie from a marriage of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

By bottling at the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th Century, GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 offers connoisseurs a deeper insight into the distillery’s signature character.

Master Blender Rachel Barrie said, “The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 is incredibly rich and full-bodied with the full depth of sherry cask maturation at its heart. Presented at natural cask strength, it offers a cornucopia of flavor, from richly spiced fruitcake to dark cherry and ginger jam.”

The limited release showcases the historic distillery’s commitment to crafting the most exceptional, richly sherried Single Malts, representative of The GlenDronach’s rare dedication to its craft, embodied in every expression.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 is bottled at 58.6% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, develops its deep color naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it rests. It is available across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Chestnut bronze.

Nose: Mocha, apricot and baked orange chocolate cake, with roasted almond, walnut and raisin on a base of aromatic toasted oak.

Palate: Richly spiced fruitcake with nectarine, dark cherry and honeyed sultana raisins.

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Established in 1826 as one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, The GlenDronach Distillery is revered by whisky connoisseurs for its dedication to exceptional craft and fine sherry casks, a commitment carried forth for nearly two hundred years. Using time-honored skills, each expression of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is crafted to the same high standards established by our pioneering founder, James Allardice. The GlenDronach’s rich, robust Highland spirit is slowly matured in Spanish oak casks which once housed rich, fruity Pedro Ximénez or dry, nutty Oloroso sherry. These patient endeavors create The GlenDronach’s signature style; deeply sherried, characterful and full-bodied to the last.

For More Information:

https://www.glendronachdistillery.com/en-us/