The GlenDronach Launches Grandeur Batch 11

SCOTLAND— The GlenDronach Distillery announces the much-anticipated release of The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11, an exquisite example of the brand’s signature richly-sherried Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is a 28-year-old Single Malt hand-selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie from a small number of rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

This rare and luxurious expression was matured in fine sherry casks for nearly three decades and epitomizes The GlenDronach’s mastery of sherry cask maturation. It embodies the brand’s commitment to crafting the most exceptional, richly sherried Single Malts, using time-honored methods passed down through the generations for almost two centuries.

“The GlenDronach Grandeur is an unparalleled range of the finest aromas and character from masterful Spanish oak sherry cask maturation,” said Master Blender Rachel Barrie. “A Single Malt of elegant finesse, this expression offers a symphony of sherry aromatics interwoven with dark manuka honey, roasted almond, and walnut. It is intense and full-bodied, as is the signature of The GlenDronach, with a crescendo of black cherry and espresso adorning each mouthful.”

A limited number of Grandeur Batch 11 bottles will be available, with each individual bottle sealed with wax and numbered by hand to reflect its rarity. The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is bottled at 48.9% ABV, and, as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, develops its deep color naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it rests. It is available in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $800.

Tasting Notes

Color: Ruby-tinged walnut.

Nose: Opulent and powerful with a symphony of sherry aromatics, interwoven with dark manuka honey, roasted almond, and walnut. Baked plum and ginger captivate the senses, deepening to rustic vintage leather and freshly ground coffee.

Palate: Intense and full-bodied with dark fruit notes on a base of velvet and fine leather. A crescendo of black cherry and espresso adorns each mouthful.

Finish: Richly rewarding, with a persistent chocolate, licorice, and walnut finish.

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Established in 1826 as one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, The GlenDronach Distillery is revered by whisky connoisseurs for its dedication to exceptional craft and fine sherry casks, a commitment carried forth for nearly two hundred years. Using time-honored skills, each expression of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is crafted to the same high standards established by our pioneering founder, James Allardice. The GlenDronach’s rich, robust Highland spirit is slowly matured in Spanish oak casks which once housed rich, fruity Pedro Ximénez or dry, nutty Oloroso sherry. These patient endeavors create The GlenDronach’s signature style; deeply sherried, characterful and full-bodied to the last.

