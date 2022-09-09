The London Nº1 Gin Releases Sherry Cask Gin

González Byass USA has released The London Nº1 Sherry Cask Gin aged in Tío Pepe Fino casks, the #1 selling fino in the world. The London Nº1 Gin and Tío Pepe are both part of the González Byass portfolio, making this partnership an ideal family match.

The London Nº1 is one of very few super premium gins actually produced and distilled in London in the purest traditional style and made with the highest quality English grain spirits. Following the triple distillation in copper pot stills by Master Distiller Charles Maxwell, the gin is transferred to Jerez and the historic González Byass cellars where it is aged for three months in former Tío Pepe casks that have gone through the solera system for 10 years. There, the gin extracts compounds from the American oak and character of the Tío Pepe Fino. The Sherry casks provide a unique character to the gin, a finesse and delicacy that softens the notes of the botanicals and integrates within the alcohol.

“There has been an increase in demand for Sherry cask-aged spirits in the U.S.,” says Nicolás Bertino, CEO and Country Manager of González Byass USA. “Partnering our two brands, Tío Pepe and The London Nº1, makes for an ideal spirit; intertwining the aromatics of the gin with the oak of the Sherry cask creates a perfect new Sherry aged gin we welcome to the family.”

The London Nº1 Sherry Cask has a pale-yellow color due to the extraction of oak wood components. On the nose, the gin is fragrant and pleasant with hints of juniper berries and a mix of botanicals, enhanced by a subtle note of wood. On the palate, it is smooth, elegant and complex with well-integrated notes of alcohol and oak and a long, velvety finish.

Retailing for $75.00, The London Nº1 Sherry Cask Gin will be available in the U.S. in October 2022. The London Nº1 Gin is currently in market and retails for $39.99.

About González Byass USA

González Byass USA is a Chicago based importer for a strategically selected portfolio of fine wine and spirit brands from around the world including Spain, Chile, Italy and Austria. González Byass USA is the US subsidiary of González Byass headquartered in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. González Byass is a family-owned, collection of wineries founded in 1835 which spans across Spain’s most important wine producing regions.

Today the fifth generation of the family are the custodians of many exceptional brands having built the company into a family of wineries which produces wine in some of Spain’s most famous regions; Bodegas Beronia (Rioja and Rueda), Dominio Fournier (Ribera del Duero), Cavas Vilarnau (Cava), Finca Constancia (Vino de la Tierra de Castilla), Finca Moncloa (Vino de la Tierra de Cádiz), Viñas del Vero (Somontano) and Pazos de Lusco (Rías Baixas). In each of these regions the family strives to make the best possible quality wines respecting the local terroir and the environment. At the same time the company has also expanded its interests further in the premium spirits business and has created pioneering brands such as The London No.1 and Nomad Outland Whisky to complement the Spanish brandies in the portfolio Soberano and Lepanto. In recent years, the family have expanded outside of Spain purchasing the quality vineyards of Viñedos Veramonte in Chile. Organically farmed vineyards producing cool climate wines from Casablanca and complex reds from Apalta.

González Byass USA also represents a number of international wineries in the US market including from Austria Domäne Wachau, and from Italy Pranza, Caldora, Cantine Cellaro, Vesevo, Vigneti Del Salento and Tenute Rossetti. In addition, Harveys Bristol Cream and Fundador Brandy de Jerez and El Recuerdo and Señorio mezcals were recently added to the portfolio, as well as Mexican brandies from Pedro Domecq: Presidente and Don Pedro.

