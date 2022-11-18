The Macallan Partners with NTWRK + Rhuigi Villaseñor for Latest Whisky Drop

The Macallan joins forces with livestream shopping platform NTWRK to introduce The Macallan Harmony Ritual Kit, co-created by fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor (Creator, Rhude), an unexpected sensorial experience blending the worlds of coffee and whisky.

The Harmony Collection is a limited annual release series driven by the brand’s deep-rooted connection to nature for nearly 200 years and exploration of the world of sustainable packaging. The brand recently unveiled the second edition in the collection – The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica.

The Macallan Harmony Ritual Kit commemorates the skill and craftsmanship that goes into developing incomparable whisky and coffee. The limited-edition ritual kit is dual sided (the kit rotates 360°) providing you all the elements for a multi-sensory tasting experience of coffee and whisky.

The whisky side includes The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica and two custom designed glasses made specifically to maximize the flavors and aromas of the whisky.

The coffee side includes a custom French press designed by Rhuigi Villaseñor and two coffee cups to sip your favorite brew, all of which is ethically sourced and uses sustainable processes and upcycled materials.

The Harmony Ritual Kit also includes a QR code that leads to a video tutorial on how to perfectly execute the “It’s Coffee Time at The Macallan” pairing ritual at home.

Similar to The Macallan, Rhuigi has an inherent curiosity for innovation and creativity, so it was a natural step for the brand to partner with a familiar visionary. A master in his own industry, his knowledge, creativity, and love of his art were instrumental in the creation of this product.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan’s spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre Estate.

About NTWRK

NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where “entertainment meets e-commerce” (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. The brand has captured the attention of tech and business media alike—recently winning Forbes’ “America’s Best Start-Up Employer,” a Webby Award for “Apps & Software- Shopping,” Ad Age’s “Hottest Brands,” and multiple Fast Company recognitions including “Most Innovative Companies,” and “Brands that Matter.” Under the motto “Shop, Watch, Connect” and with investors including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, Drake, Goldman Sachs, luxury brand Kerring and more, NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

https://www.themacallan.com/en-us