The Mangy Moose Turns 55 with New Mangy Moose RTD Spicy Marg and Vodka

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.— When the snow melts, Jackson’s top après ski bar keeps the party going this summer with the release of its new signature canned Mangy Moose Spicy Marg in convenient four-packs, plus Mangy Moose Vodka for a taste of Wyoming in a Moose-branded bottle. Crack a chilled Mangy Moose Spicy Marg and drink straight from the can or pour over ice. No matter where it’s enjoyed this summer, the Mangy Moose Spicy Marg has just the right spice and delicious citrusy flavor with a splash of sweetness that’s made it a (secret) saloon staple for years. Mangy Moose Spicy Marg and Vodka are produced in collaboration with Backwards Distilling in Casper, Wyoming.

The Mangy Moose celebrates its 55th anniversary in 2022 as Jackson’s best place to get loose after a day on the mountain. When it opened in 1967, The Mangy Moose Saloon Spaghetti Emporium and Opera House (aka “The Moose”) was about the only place to belly up to a bar in Teton Village. Now, it’s known far and wide as one of the “10 Hottest Ski Bars in the World” by Forbes; the second “Best Après Ski Bar in North America” by USA Today; and one of Liftopia’s “Top Five Après Ski Spots.”

“The Mangy Moose is one of the most celebrated après ski and outdoor saloons in the world with its eclectic western décor, history of live music and fun-loving vibe that embodies Jackson Hole,” says Noah Robertson, chief brand officer of the Mangy Moose. “Our new focus on Mangy Moose consumer products celebrates our history and culture and gives our customers something to take on their next adventure with our famous spicy margarita in the convenience of a can.”

Mangy Moose Spicy Marg (8% ABV/355 ml/SRP $7.50 per can/$28.00 four-pack)

Now canned in four packs for enjoying at home and on the go, Mangy Moose Spicy Marg has been perfected over the years at the world-famous Mangy Moose Saloon. The canned version of the legendary drink has a little more effervescence and the same secret infusion of agave, fruits, jalapeno peppers, and triple sec for just the right citrus and spice with a splash of sweet. It’s Après in a can™. Drink it chilled from the can or pour over ice.

Find The Mangy Moose Spicy Margarita at The Mangy Moose Market, Basecamp, Westside Wine & Spirits, BIN 22 and more to come this summer.

About The Mangy Moose

A Jackson Hole institution since 1967, the Mangy Moose is an American style saloon and restaurant specializing in locally-raised beef, wild game, fresh salads, specialty cocktails and craft beer. Known for live music, the Moose has long been THE best spot in Jackson Hole to get loose after a day on the mountain and has a spot on several international après ski lists to prove it. The Mangy Moose includes a Market and Cellars for essential provisions and a Café for breakfast and a quick lunch. After 55 years in business, the Moose is mangier than ever and still a place where people share epic stories of the day with whoever walks, hobbles, or rolls through the doors. Have a spicy margarita in the world-famous saloon, listen to some live music, or have dinner in the restaurant . . . . everyone is welcome at the Mangy Moose.

For More Information:

https://www.mangymoose.com