The New Quiksilver x Pacifico Collection Celebrates Sustainability and Surf

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.— Quiksilver has officially launched their newest collection, made in collaboration with Baja-born beer brand Pacifico. The collection includes sustainably made tees and wovens, boardshorts, hats, flip-flops, a beach towel and a tote bag. Designed with original Quiksilver x Pacifico artwork and using vibrant colorways, the collection is complete with summer staples from sunrise to sunset.

The collaborative capsule has been created with the shared foundation and values of sustainability, surf and adventure. Originally introduced to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, Pacifico is rooted in surf culture and embodies the independent, experience-seeking spirit. In pursuit of their mission to protect the environment and ensure access to outdoor adventure for future generations, Pacifico is currently partnering with The Conservation Alliance to preserve North America’s wild landscapes and waterways. With the same sustainability-oriented approach, Quiksilver has been committed to sharing the stoke of surfing since 1969 while preserving our outdoor playgrounds, the mountain and the wave. To date, Quiksilver has repurposed over 245,000,000 plastic bottles and avoided 254,280,089 tons of CO2 emissions through the use of recycled materials, organic cottons, and natural dyes in production.

The new Quiksilver x Pacifico collection perfectly celebrates the rich history of both brands and inspires appreciation of the great outdoors. The capsule includes hats made from NetPlus® by Bureo®, a raw material created from South American recycled fishing nets. From boardshorts made from recycled plastic bottles, hats embroidered with recycled yarns, and tees made with 100% organic cotton, the collection has been thoughtfully designed to minimize environmental footprint and protect the outdoors. The Quiksilver x Pacifico Collection holds the following sustainable production certifications: GRS Scope Certification, Organic Cotton Certification, UNIFI Recycled Polyester Certification, and NetPlus. Pieces within the Quiksilver x Pacifico Collection range from US$28 for flip-flops to US$60 for boardshorts.

To celebrate the Quiksilver x Pacifico sustainable clothing collection and support the shared goals of protecting the places we play, Quiksilver and Pacifico are organizing beach cleanups on July 5th at Pacific Palisades, CA and July 9th at Deerfield Beach, FL. The beach cleanups are centered around ensuring that the outdoors and places of adventure are protected and preserved for the next wave of surfers. Anyone over 21 is invited to participate in the beach cleanups.

About Quiksilver

Quiksilver is an emblematic boardsports brand of Boardriders, Inc., founded by a group of surfing enthusiasts in Australia in 1969. True to a unique lifestyle, Quiksilver holds passion, authenticity and innovation to be fundamental values. The brand’s identity is represented by its logo, a mountain inside a wave, symbolizing its attachment to boardsports and their playgrounds: the sea and the slopes. Quiksilver products cover the whole range of sportswear, accessories and boardsports gear. Quiksilver is also intimately associated with the very best athletes and the biggest events in the history of boardsports.

About Pacifico

Pacifico Clara is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor. Founded in Mazatlán, Mexico, in 1900, Pacifico was originally “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico — independent spirits who followed their own path — and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day.

For More Information:

https://www.quiksilver.com/mens-collab-pacifico/