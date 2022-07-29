The Striped Pig Distillery Receives National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification

The award-winning, woman-owned Local Choice Spirits has been granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification (WBENC), affirming the business is woman owned, operated and controlled. While Local Choice Spirits has always been a woman owned and operated business, the certification is an important recognition that will allow Local Choice Spirits to participate in new ventures and open up opportunities to expand further beyond Charleston, including into markets and venues such as Disney World, which have stipulations for working with women owned businesses, as much of the industry is dominated by male owned businesses. Local Choice Spirits plans to get more of its products, including its Striped Pig Distillery (SPD) products, into prominent spaces, which will gain Charleston’s craft distilling scene greater recognition in other parts of the country, too. With accolades as Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition and SC Producer of the year, SPD is proud to be Kosher certified, the only SC distillery with this distinction, to hold USDA Organic certified products, and to, as of now, be the only certified Woman owned distillery in the area.

The Striped Pig Distillery has focused on creating exceptional spirits from its inception in 2013, sourcing the best ingredients from local farms, adding organic certification and OK Kosher certification and spirits to its lineup, and offering unique drinking experiences that exemplify its high standards, like its recent limited release of Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. Obtaining WBENC certification reflects the continuation of Local Choice Spirits and the Striped Pig Distillery’s legacy as a female owned, family operated small business committed to innovative, super-premium enjoyable spirits that support, celebrate, and enrich the local community and beyond.

“We continue to add additional trustmarks to our products because they can be extremely useful indications of quality for consumers, and we believe many customers will appreciate the certifications in helping them choose the businesses and products they want to support. We’re equally excited about the avenues WBENC certification will open up to us,” Pixie Paula Dezzutti, CEO stated. “As a Pixie myself, I am anticipating seeing our products in the Magical Kingdom!”

The esteemed local Distillery celebrates its 9th birthday this year, marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. The award-winning, woman-owned, family-run business was recently accoladed ‘SC Distillery of the Year’ and ‘SC Producer of the Year’ at the New York International Spirits Awards. Known for its exceptionally good spirits, the Pig has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum, gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions. As a small local business, SPD aims to work with and support the local community. During the pandemic they produced and donated hand sanitizer, using local brewery waste, to support local organizations’ needs. With their partner Local Choice Spirits, launched by Pixie in 2010 and parent to award-winning diversity brands, they help give back to veterans and local causes and organizations through their Sip & Share platform. Most recently they co-hosted the Best Medicine Brigade’s Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser, raising nearly $40,000 for local veterans. Striped Pig Distillery made headlines ove the past year, for the launch of Charleston’s first Bottled in Bond Bourbon, as well as the release of the first bourbon on the blockchain.

For More Information:

https://www.stripedpigdistillery.com