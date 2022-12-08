TINCUP Mountain Whiskey Releases Limited Edition TINCUP Fourteener Series

DENVER, Colo.— TINCUP Mountain Whiskey, a classic American whiskey inspired by the great outdoors, announces its oldest whiskey to date – TINCUP Fourteener Bourbon Whiskey. To celebrate TINCUP’s roots in Colorado and pay tribute to the adventures that take place above 14,000 feet, TINCUP Fourteener is a 14-year aged bourbon whiskey. It is the first in an annual limited-edition release that will be available only while supplies last.

TINCUP Fourteener is a straight bourbon aged for fourteen years in new white American oak barrels, then cut to proof with award-winning Eldorado Springs water. Located just outside of Boulder, Colorado, Eldorado Springs is one of the most unique water sources and voted the second-best-tasting water in the world. The result is a rich, smooth spirit that has a nose of warm vanilla, sugar cookie, and sweet syrupy notes. On the palate is caramel and fruity apricot before a medium-long finish with candied vanilla.

Colorado is home to 58 mountain peaks exceeding 14,000 feet, and TINCUP Fourteener™ Bourbon Whiskey is part of a new 14-year-old whiskey series commemorating these iconic 14er mountains. Featuring Long’s Peak illustrated on the bottle, this first release celebrates the 14ers in the famous “Front Range” of the Rocky Mountains, with plans for future releases to highlight other 14er mountain ranges in Colorado.

“I’m so excited for TINCUP fans to try this new aged bourbon whiskey,” said Jess Graber, founder of TINCUP Whiskey. “Not only does Fourteener’s name pay homage to the rugged peaks that dot its home state of Colorado, it truly embodies our spirit of adventure. If you’ve ever been on the top of a 14er, you know it’s truly something to celebrate.”

As part of the TINCUP Fourteener Bourbon Whiskey Series, TINCUP is donating $14,000 to the Colorado Fourteener Initiative (CFI), where funds will be part of CFI’s “Adopt-a-Peak” Program that helps preserve and restore trails, ensuring hikers have the opportunity to continue these adventures in the future.

TINCUP Fourteener Bourbon Whiskey is bottled at 42% ABV. It will be available, while supplies last, in key markets for a suggested retail price of $70 for 750ml and online.

About TINCUP Mountain Whiskey

TINCUP Mountain Whiskey is a classic American Whiskey – cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water and bottled at elevation 5,251’. Created by Jess Graber, who began distilling almost 40 years ago, the whiskey is aged in white oak barrels. As the Mountain Whiskey, TINCUP aims to inspire and empower new and profound experiences in the great outdoors. TINCUP is a nod to Tin Cup, CO, an old mining town nestled in the Rockies and named for the tin cups from which the miners drank their whiskey. Try the full TINCUP range: American Whiskey (Bourbon plus Colorado Single Malt), Straight Rye, 10-Year Aged, and the new Fourteener Series.

