Tip Top Proper Cocktails Launches Proper Party Variety Pack

Atlanta, Ga.–Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails is thrilled to announce a brand-new product – the award-winning brand’s most requested item ever – launching today: The Proper Party Variety Pack.

Available today on Tip Top’s online shop, The Proper Party Variety Pack ($89.99) is the ultimate 18-pack collection of ready-to-enjoy, bartender-quality canned cocktails. Containing three of each of Tip Top’s 100 ml classic cocktails (Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Manhattan, Margarita, Negroni, and Old Fashioned), the variety pack makes the perfect choice for hosting, gifting, and trying them all.

To recreate these cocktails from scratch, you’d need 10 different bottles of spirits, two types of citrus, and most importantly…skill and time! Thankfully, the team at Tip Top Proper Cocktails – Co-Founders Neal Cohen & Yoni Reisman and Recipe Developer Miles Macquarrie of Kimball House – has made it easy for home bartenders and gift-givers alike. It’s like a bar in a box!

https://tiptopcocktails.com/products/tip-top-variety-pack