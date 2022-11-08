Tipsy Scoop Partners with Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey

’Tis always the season for ice cream! Tipsy Scoop, a maker of liquor-infused ice cream flavors inspired by classic and contemporary cocktails, announced its partnership with Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey to offer a dangerously delicious new boozy treat for the holiday season: Caramel Turtle Chocolate Whiskey ice cream infused with Ballotin’s Caramel Turtle expression and caramel cups. This new flavor will be available for pre-order online beginning November 7 for purchase on its own, as well as in Tipsy Scoop’s annual Holiday Favorites Pint Pack alongside four other seasonal flavors.

“Our two brands go perfectly together. A real ‘give the people what they want’ collaboration if there ever was one!” said Paul Tuell, co-founder of Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey. “We always encourage our Ballotin fans to Live Deliciously, and what better way to do that than with Tipsy Scoop & Ballotin Ice Cream.”

Ice cream and whiskey lovers alike (21+) can enjoy this intoxicatingly delicious holiday treat by purchasing pints online for nationwide shipping through Tipsy Scoop and Goldbelly by the four-pack, as well as by the pint and single scoop at Tipsy Scoop’s three New York Barlours.

“We are so excited to be working with Ballotin for this specialty flavor,” said Melissa Tavss, Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO. “Whether through toppings, swirls or different infusions, both of our brands work to bring more subtle flavors of spirits to the forefront, like the caramels, vanillas and chocolate in this offer. This deliciously gooey treat is perfect to celebrate with loved ones this holiday season.”

About Tipsy Scoop

Inspired by a family tradition six generations in the making, founder Melissa Tavss created Tipsy Scoop to bring together artisanal cocktails and the fond memories that come with ice cream, sundaes, and sweet treats. The result was a boozy brand that sweetens any adult celebration. Since 2013, Tipsy Scoop has rapidly made a name for itself with its on-trend boozy scoops and highly Instagrammable ice cream creations.

About Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey

Inspired by a love of bourbon whiskey and a passion for chocolate, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus: create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in nine flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, Chocolate Toffee and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream — all of Ballotin’s spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

For More Information:

https://ballotinwhiskey.com/