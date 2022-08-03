Tres Generaciones Tequila Reveals La Colonial Reposado

CHICAGO, Ill.— Tres Generaciones Tequila, created in 1973 to honor a century of the Sauza family’s commitment to their craft, has unveiled the second bottle in its Legacy Edition Series of tequilas: La Colonial Reposado. The series will introduce a new release annually, each celebrating the three generations of Sauza family members and their stories that make up the brand’s heritage.

La Colonial Reposado, which is now available in limited quantities nationwide, is a tribute to the second Don of Familia Sauza, Don Eladio. The new expression is inspired by Guadalajara’s first night club, La Colonial Club, which Don Eladio founded in to lift the spirits of the Mexican people after the end of the Mexican Revolution.

This limited edition Reposado was created using traditional tequila-making methods, including tahona stone crushing of the cooked agave, and aged over two months in charred American white oak barrels. The result is an exceptionally smooth, golden liquid with subtle notes of vanilla and smoke. La Colonial Reposado follows Tres Generaciones Cenobio’s Batch Plata, which launched last year and honors the first generation of the Sauza family, Don Cenobio.

“We’re excited about the brand’s Legacy Edition Series because it allows us to illustrate Tres Generaciones’ rich history and bring to life the stories that give the brand its character and depth,” said Andrew Eis, Senior Marketing Director for Tres Generaciones. “By showcasing our founders’ unmatched impact on not only the tequila industry, but also their contributions to culture – in the case of La Colonial Reposado, music and nightlife – we hope to connect with tequila drinkers at those shared passion points.”

The Legacy Edition Series complements the core super-premium portfolio of Tres Generaciones Tequila, available in Plata, Reposado, Añejo and Cristalino – a perfect blend of honoring the past while also celebrating the future and what’s to come.

La Colonial Reposado is now available in limited quantities nationwide for a Suggested Retail Price of $89.99 for a 750ml bottle.

About Tres Generaciones

Tres Generaciones, a tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, is the culmination of three generations of dedication, wisdom and skill in tequila-making. Created in 1973 to commemorate the Sauza family’s commitment to their craft, Tres Generaciones honors the legacy of three trailblazing Dons – Don Cenobio, Don Eladio and Don Francisco Javier – each of whom overcame obstacles and persisted through adversity to leave a mark on the industry and create a celebrated tequila that has stood the test of time. Tres Generaciones offers three refined and distinct super-premium tequilas: clean and soft Plata, sweet and spicy Reposado, and rich, complex Añejo. The brand also introduced its Añejo Cristalino in 2022 which competes in the ultra-premium tequila segment, and its ongoing Tres Generaciones Legacy Series in 2021 which includes a set of limited-edition tequilas inspired by the illustrious Sauza family heritage. Each tequila is triple distilled for smoothness, enhancing the purest flavors, aromas and nuances of the agave.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tres-generaciones-tequila-reveals-la-colonial-reposado-the-second-offering-in-its-limited-legacy-edition-series-301597027.html