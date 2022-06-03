Tumbler & Rocks Expands U.S. Footprint with New Wholesaler Relationships and Marketing Campaign

FORT SASKAKTCHEWAN, Alberta— Building on robust consumer sales in Canada, Tumbler & Rocks is poised to expand U.S. sales with new wholesaler relationships and a digital marketing campaign leveraging sleek packaging in the red-hot RTDS cocktail category.

Barely two years old, Tumbler & Rocks is already distributed in three Canadian provinces and, starting in 2022, eight U.S. states. Crafted in small batches by The Fort Distillery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, the brand has seen 10%-30% quarterly growth without any out-of-stocks.

“Our loyal consumers are looking for craft quality wherever their adventures take them – fly fishing the backcountry, picnicking with friends, or relaxing in their armchairs at home,” said CEO Nathan Flim. “We’ve had success in boutique retail, volumetric outlets, and hotel mini bars. Tumbler & Rocks makes it easy – just shake, pour, and enjoy.”

Tumbler & Rocks enters a fast-growing ready-to-drink/serve cocktails category, which grew 55.9% and 42.3% by volume and value from 2020 to 2021, according to the Distilled Spirits Council’s Annual Economic Briefing, February 3, 2022. Consumers are reporting that they are increasingly enjoying RTDS cocktails at home (73%), at parties (53%), and during outdoor activities (47%), according to Drizly’s fourth annual Consumer Trends Report summarized by Wine & Spirits Daily (5/19/22).

Tumbler & Rocks comes in 750ml and 100ml formats for convenience at home and portability in the great outdoors. Expressions include Classic Old Fashioned, Cosmo, Manhattan, El Marg (Margarita), Daiquiri, and Shaft. With no artificial flavors or colors, Tumbler & Rocks’ ABV ranges from 20% to 35%.

Tumbler & Rocks is now distributed in New York by Wright Beverage Distributing and DeCrescente Distributing Company; in Colorado by Mountain Beverage; in Wisconsin by Bill’s Distributing; in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont by Stone Fence Beverage Company; and in Maryland by Chesapeake Beverage. The company is meeting with additional wholesalers. “We are pursuing a thoughtful roll-out with marketing support and exciting marketing partnerships to engage consumers and drive demand pull for our retail partners,” added Flim.

The U.S. marketing campaign is synchronized to Tumbler & Rocks’ market expansion. Collateral, programming, and digital advertising are customized by state to drive in-store traffic to its retail partners and online awareness. The digital campaign is conducted by Benson Marketing Group.

About Tumbler & Rocks

Tumbler & Rocks is redefining what it means to pour a great drink. Crafted at our distillery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. Tumbler & Rocks was founded on the idea that you should be able to enjoy a quality craft cocktail wherever life takes you. Tumbler & Rocks comes in 750ml and 100ml formats for convenience at home and portability in the great outdoors. Expressions include Classic Old Fashioned, Cosmo, Manhattan, El Marg (Margarita), Daiquiri, and Shaft. With no artificial flavors or colors, just shake, pour over ice, and enjoy. Experience over everything.

For More Information:

https://tumblerandrocks.com/