Two Souls Spirits Announces Inaugural Release

Two Souls Spirits, a Gainesville, Florida-based independent bottler of American craft spirits, is excited to announce their inaugural release, featuring two limited-edition single barrel whiskeys from award-winning distilleries in America’s Midwest: Yahara Bay Distillers in Wisconsin and Watershed Distillery in Ohio. Both whiskeys are 100% uncut and unfiltered and will be available at www.twosoulsspirits.com beginning Friday September 9th.

“When we started Two Souls in 2021, we had no idea that we would have access to such amazing barrels,” said Two Souls Spirits Co-Founders James Estrada and Chad Civetti. “Our Fall 2022 release showcases the exceptional quality of bourbon and rye being distilled in the Midwest. These are fully mature, distinctive whiskeys that wholly reflect the land, grains, and people of their region. Whether you are a huge craft whiskey fan, new to the craft scene, or just craft-curious, we are confident you will love these barrels.”

Two Souls Spirits represents a new breed of independent bottlers in the US, following the Scottish model of focusing solely on smaller producers. “We are committed to providing full transparency, collaboration, and sharing our partner’s stories and products with a national audience,” said James. “Craft spirits are heads and tails above where they were just 4 or 5 years ago. These products are every bit as good, and often better, than those coming from the biggest producers. We want people to know that, and to experience it themselves.”

Two Souls Spirits Fall Release Details

Yahara Bay Distillers 8-year-old Straight Wisconsin Rye Whiskey

147 proof | 152 bottles | $139.99

Made from a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley, this Wisconsin Straight Rye Whiskey was matured to perfection over 8 seemingly eternal, absurdly cold Wisconsin winters. Like the people from its’ home state, this whiskey is warm, inviting, fiercely loyal (it will never let you down), and it can drink you under the table any day of the week.

Two Souls Tasting Notes: Rich and spicy with cinnamon, stewed apples, vanilla custard, dry oak, and light maple undertones.

Watershed Distillery 4-year-old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

123 proof | 217 bottles | $99.99

Born and raised in the middle of America’s Heartland, this three-grain bourbon (72% corn, 21% rye, 7% barley malt) impresses immediately with its delicate but still undeniably rich and complex flavor profile. Aged over 4 years in the great state of Ohio, this bourbon will inspire warm, cozy mental images of buckeyes (the candy, obviously), rock n’ roll legends, knee-high fields of corn, and, of course, Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn.

Two Souls Tasting Notes: Lively and complex with layers of dried apricots, orange blossoms, spices, and caramelized brown sugar.

For More Information:

