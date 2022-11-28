Two Souls Spirits Announces Winter ’22 Release

Two Souls Spirits, an independent bottler of American craft spirits, is excited to announce their 2022 Winter Collection. This collection of single-barrel whiskeys features three limited-releases from two leading craft distilleries: Finger Lakes Distilling in Burdett, New York and Yahara Bay Distillers in Madison, Wisconsin. All three whiskeys are 100% uncut and unfiltered and will be available exclusively for online purchase.

“These are barrels that we hand-selected with the holidays in mind,” said Two Souls Spirits Co-Founders James Estrada and Chad Civetti. “The 6-year rye and 8-year wheated bourbon from Finger Lakes Distilling are rich, oak-leaning whiskeys that are perfectly suited for the colder weather. They are also extremely rare, with Finger Lakes producing only a very small amount of whiskey of these ages and mash bills. The 8-year rye from Yahara Bay Distillers is actually the sister barrel to our HAZMAT rye in the inaugural Fall Release. This rye is also HAZMAT, but was finished in a rum barrel to better showcase the sweeter notes of the rye. We couldn’t be happier with how these whiskeys turned out.”

Two Souls Spirits follows the Scottish model of independent bottling by focusing solely on spirits from craft distilleries – with 100% transparency from start to finish. “We are committed to true collaboration and sharing our partner’s stories and products with a national audience,” said James. “Yahara Bay Distillers and Finger Lakes Distilling are great examples of the kind of producers we envisioned partnering with when we started Two Souls Spirits. Their products are not only distinctive and innovative, but also as good or better than any of the products you will find on the shelf at your local liquor store. More people need to know about the exceptional quality of whiskey being produced by these and other American craft distilleries.”

—

Two Souls Spirits 2022 Winter Collection Details

Yahara Bay Distillers 8-year-old Rum Finished Rye Whiskey

146.96 proof | 158 bottles | $139.99

The sister barrel to our inaugural YB1 release, this rye whiskey presented with all the complexity of its sibling (including the HAZMAT proof), but with a heavier dose of dry oak on the palate. While the barrel was outstanding as it was, we wanted to showcase the sweeter, richer notes of the whiskey, befitting the holiday season. What better way to do that than a 3-month finishing in a HAZMAT rum barrel? The end result is a truly rare combination of sweet and spicy worthy of ringing in the new year.

—

6- Year Finger Lakes New York Straight Rye

105.30 proof | 196 bottles| $99.99

If you are looking for the perfect holiday bottle, you have officially found it. This exceptional rye from Finger Lakes Distilling is packed with rich, decadent notes of caramel apples and vanilla alongside waves of warming cinnamon and baking spices. Toss in a lingering dry finish and you have the ideal whiskey to properly elevate a cold winter evening. And don’t let the lower proof fool you, this is a full-bodied rye that will satisfy even the most ardent proof snob.

—

8-Year Finger Lakes New York Straight Wheated Bourbon

105.66 proof | 113 bottles | $129.99

This one is for the old-school wheater fans out there. Dusty and funky in the best way, this whiskey packs a big punch of classic, sweet bourbon notes (toffee, vanilla) alongside rich layers of oak, barrel spice, and earthy goodness. Mix in the smooth, round mouthfeel of a well-aged wheated bourbon, and you have an expertly balanced and nuanced pour. The only downside? Nearly 9-years in a barrel gave the angels plenty of time to take their share. Get this throwback wheated bourbon while you can.

For More Information:

https://twosoulsspirits.com