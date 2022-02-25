TX Whiskey Announces New Campaign Partnership With Scoot McNairy

FORT WORTH, Texas – TX Whiskey, the award-winning brand behind TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon, announced the launch of its new campaign to highlight their Texan roots starring award-winning actor and producer, Scoot McNairy. The new campaign, created by Tombras and starring McNairy, includes multiple video assets with the tone throughout evoking a challenger mindset with Texan edge. This partnership marks the first celebrity collaboration in the brand’s history and includes various activations to further its mission to connect and inspire people through whiskey.

Known for his work in True Detective, Halt and Catch Fire and Narcos, McNairy was chosen by TX Whiskey because of his Texas authenticity and likeminded appreciation for the state. Hailing from the Lone Star State, McNairy fully embodies the principles all Texans stand for: courage, generosity, hospitality, independence and loyalty. Authenticity and the spirit of independence runs deep in the heart of Texas and within the brand, and TX Whiskey’s collaboration with McNairy will continue to convey this message.

“With TX Whiskey in double digit growth for the past eight years, we are excited to punctuate its sustained success with its first big marketing campaign, “Our Whiskey, Our Way”. As a Texan transplant myself, I know there is a tremendous amount of pride in being a Texan and we feel we really tapped into that Texas authenticity with this campaign. We want our consumers to see the big “TX” on our bottle and wear that as a badge of pride – a whiskey founded in their home state that they can be proud to have.” – Pam Forbus, CMO, Pernod Ricard USA

“I believe that people come together when we stretch ourselves beyond our community. As Texas is ever-changing, we’re constantly welcoming new communities to our state. I want to share a Texas rooted brand with the world, giving them something to remember us by, something that brings us together and ultimately enjoying a whiskey made by Texans that value hospitality for all.

After all, sharing a drink with your neighbor is the Texas way.” – Scoot McNairy

Scoot can currently be seen playing a pivotal role in the highly anticipated Mike Mills film, C’Mon C’Mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman. He also reprised his role as the series lead in the third and final season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico and recently completed shooting the Sony feature Lyle, Lyle Crocodile opposite Javier Bardem, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. He also just wrapped a starring role opposite Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock in the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive.

On the production side, McNairy formed The Group Films with John Pierce, and they are currently in production on McNairy’s directorial debut. Previously they produced the indie film Frank and Cindy, starring Rene Russo and Oliver Platt.

ABOUT TX WHISKEY

Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, and now part of the Pernod Ricard spirits family, TX Whiskey is a premier brand with an artisanal distillery, connecting and inspiring people through whiskey. Located in Fort Worth, TX, the brand’s Whiskey Ranch proudly sits on 112 acres of historic golf grounds making it one of the largest whiskey distilleries west of the Mississippi River. With a mission to create innovative whiskeys and extraordinary experiences, the brand launched its first expression TX Blended Whiskey in June 2012, receiving both “Double Gold” and “Best American Craft Whiskey” honors at the 2013 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. As the first distillery to use a proprietary combination of grains, yeast, and barrel toasting, the brand continued to be an industry innovator with the release of TX Straight Bourbon in 2016. The single-farm sourced expression showcases the unique terroir and flavors of North Texas receiving Gold Medal honors twice in 2020 in the “Small Batch – Up to 5 Years” category at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and International Spirits Challenge in England. Additionally, it was awarded a 94 rating in the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge and a Silver Medal at the PR%F Awards. Additional TX Whiskey expressions, including TX Bourbon Port Finish, TX Bourbon Sherry Finish and TX Bourbon Bottled-In-Bond Single Barrel were recently awarded Double Gold and Gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, please visit frdistilling.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world’s second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company’s leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 Gin, Plymouth Gin, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Powers Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Smithworks Vodka, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

As “creators of conviviality,” we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

For More Information:

https://www.frdistilling.com