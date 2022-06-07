Uncle Tim’s Cocktails Launches RTD Renditions of Classic Cocktails

DENVER, Colo.— Uncle Tim’s Cocktails launches two award winning tasting sets of ready to drink cocktails featuring both classic and unique renditions of the Negroni and Manhattan.

Founded in 2021, Uncle Tim’s Cocktails focuses on creating tasting experiences for people through their bottled cocktail series. The Manhattan Series features a Classic Manhattan, Midnight Manhattan, and a Smoked Manhattan. To complete the Manhattan Series, the Negroni series is available in the Classic Negroni, White Negroni, and Boulevardier. All cocktails available to purchase individually or as a set and come in 3 sizes; 100mL, 375mL, and 750mL.

The White Negroni and the Smoked Manhattan have both been awarded medals from the Denver International Spirits Competition, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and the SIP Awards.

To celebrate the launch, Uncle Tim’s Cocktails will host a launch party free to the public on Friday, June 24 at 7:00 PM. Throughout the summer Uncle Tim’s Cocktails will be available to taste and purchase at A Taste of Colorado, Horseshoe Market, Cherry Creek Wine & Food, Breckenridge Craft Spirit Festival, and more to be announced.

Founders Tim and Patrick met in San Francisco about 15 years ago when the city was going through a cocktail renaissance. Turns out they both loved gathering friends for late night cocktail parties, listening sessions, and famed brunches. Uncle Tim’s was born out of this love of gathering friends with unique flavors. The first bottled cocktails were born over a decade ago to give more time chatting with friends when entertaining, rather than be stuck behind a bar.

“We tried every RTD cocktail on the market. Unfortunately, many of them cut on quality. We knew the market was asking for higher quality spirits and it shows. Two of our cocktails have already won several awards! We love creating experiences for people in a bottle and by creating 3-bottle series we found a way to give the gift of a tasting in someone’s home.” Tim Felkner

“We wanted to make serving delicious cocktails at home easy for people. All you have to do it pour over ice. It’s that easy.” Patrick Stern

Suggested retail price ranges from $9.99 for the 100mL, $29.99 for 350mL, and $54.99 for 750mL. Uncle Tim’s can be ordered online or in select retailers. Plans for additional cocktail series are in the works. Stay up to date on new releases through email newsletters and social media.

For More Info On Uncle Tim’s Cocktails visit uncletimscocktails.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook: @uncletimscocktails.

For More Information:

https://www.uncletimscocktails.com/