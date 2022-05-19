Victor George Spirits Releases Nee Bourbon Fort Mosé

Victor George Spirits released its new bourbon Fort Mosé 1738 nationwide. Due to overwhelming demand, the inaugural edition will first be available online and to select retailers throughout the United States utilizing its network of distributors with Republic National Distributing Company being its largest.

Fort Mose Bourbon is named after the Florida town, Fort Mose which was established in 1738 just two miles north of St Augustine, Florida. This became the first settlement and town in which Black people could live free.

Known for making high quality spirits beginning with the nationally distributed Victor George Vodka, African American spirits maker Victor G Harvey has expanded his portfolio of brands. Having acquired majority interest in Palm Beach Distillery (PBD), Florida’s first female owned distillery in late 2021, Harvey alongside master distiller and Founder of PBD, Summer Piep saw this as an opportunity to release Harvey’s next line of spirits. Fort Mose’ is produced at Palm Beach Distillery located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“When I first got into this industry in 2007 there were very few, if any, Black people with their own brands. I knew I just didn’t want to put a name on something as a private label but wanted to create, make, and bottle our own products. Our goal is to be the largest Black owned spirits company in the world. To make history and be part of American history which is why we choose the names we do for our brands,” said Victor G Harvey, Founder of Victor George Spirits.

Future lines of products include a few flavored vodkas under the VG brand, a full tequila line yet to be named, and a soon to be released special edition aged rum, Riot Girls named after the famous rum runners of the 1930’s. This unique rum was aged and blended by Piep and will be a limited release by Harvey’s Palm Beach Distillery.

In November of 2021 Harvey was awarded $2.45 million dollars by the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency to build Fort Lauderdale’s first Black owned distillery. Project plans have been expanded to an 18,000 square foot building housing a distillery, restaurant, cigar lounge, and rooftop patio and lounge. Expected groundbreaking is summer 2022.

Fort Mose’ 1738 is a four-year aged bourbon with a unique mash combining corn, rye and malted barley delivering a refined exceptionally smooth taste. Retail price is $44.99 for 750ml.

Victor George Vodka is available in 44 states and carried by most major retailers across the U.S. such as Total Wine, Kroger, Trader Joe’s and others. Retail price is $19.99 for 750ml and $28.99 for 1.75L.

For More Information:

https://www.buyfortmose.com/