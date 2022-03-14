VIDE Beverages Adds Pineapple Tequila Soda to Award Winning Lineup

VIDE, the award-winning, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage lineup made with real, premium spirits adds a Pineapple Tequila Soda to their offering. The lineup expansion comes on the heels of a robust expansion pipeline alongside nationwide powerhouse, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, and further demand from its consumer base.

As the ready-to-drink space continues to build momentum, VIDE is pleased to add the Pineapple Tequila Soda to live alongside its previously existing Grapefruit Tequila Soda. “Backed by popular demand from our consumers, and further reinforcement from the growth of the category, VIDE is pleased to have two strong tequila offerings alongside our vodka SKUs,” says Co-Founder & COO Sal Campisi.

VIDE continues to source its premium, blanco tequila from Mexico’s most awarded and woman-owned distillery, Casa Maestri. “Casa Maestri is proud to produce the tequila for VIDE’s new Pineapple Tequila Soda. We are happy to partner with VIDE and strongly care about their socially responsible mission that truly makes an impact. We hope everyone enjoys this new addition to the VIDE lineup as much we do,” says Celia Maestri, Co-Founder at Casa Maestri Distillery.

VIDE Pineapple Tequila Sodas will be available in select markets throughout the US starting this April. “I’m super proud of this product. We’re excited to further capture more market share as the demand for tequila-based RTDs grows. This product in particular embodies what we do best at VIDE, provide a light, refreshing and drinkable experience for the discerning drinker,” says Co-Founder & CEO Ryan Laverty. “As the trend towards transparency grows within the alcoholic beverage market, VIDE products serve as a leader for those who want information about ingredients and nutrition, as advertised on our cans,” adds Laverty.

About VIDE

VIDE hosts a line of premium, spirit-based RTDs created out of New York. The brand, started by Long Island natives Ryan Laverty & Sal Campisi was created to appeal to the self-aware, discerning consumer. VIDE’s Tequila Sodas and Vodka Sodas are all 5% abv, contain 99 calories, have zero sugar, zero carbs, and only use gluten-free ingredients. VIDE is a proud partner of Climate Neutral™, a non-profit which helps VIDE measure, offset and reduce its carbon footprint. To learn more visit us at https://www.drinkvide.com/ or on Instagram.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkvide.com/