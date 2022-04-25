VIDE Launches into TAO Group Venues in Las Vegas

VIDE Beverages, a premium ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand based out of New York has launched the brand into all Tao Group Hospitality venues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The recent expansion into these accounts comes off sizable growth within Las Vegas itself, aligning with key properties, hospitality groups, and retailers.

The VIDE lineup will be featured at notable spots within the Tao Group Hospitality portfolio, including: Wet Republic at the MGM Grand Hotel, Marquee at the Cosmopolitan Hotel, TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort, and Liquid at the Aria Hotel.

VIDE’s expansion alongside the Tao Group Hospitality falls in line with the newly opened TAO Beach Dayclub. “VIDE brings a convenient way to drink quality cocktails for those looking for a libation under the sun. We are excited to provide our guests a clean and refreshing option when they are poolside at any of our Las Vegas dayclubs,” says Craig Schoettler, Tao Group Hospitality’s VP Beverage, West Region.

“With Tao Group being the global leader in premium hospitality, we’re humbled to align with such a strong brand. Both the VIDE and Tao Group Hospitality brands mirror each other. We value premium experiences and offer fantastic products. We’re excited to bring the convenience and quality of VIDE to the Tao consumers,” says VIDE COO Sal Campisi.

“As a leader in hospitality, I can always count on Tao Group to provide an exceptional setting and vibrant atmosphere wherever I go. Being able to have VIDE — which is radically-changing how hard seltzer is made — at Tao Group locations has been an exceptionally rewarding alliance for our brand. Exposing the brand to so many global consumers who appreciate quality and convenience is a win and I’m excited to see what the future holds for VIDE.” Olivia Culpo, VIDE Creative Director.

In addition to the strong on-premise rollout, VIDE is also available across the state including key retailers such as Liquor World, Total Wine & More, Smiths, ABC Liquor, Lee’s Discount Liquor, Liquor Library, The Wynn Hotel Retail, Treasure Island Hotel, Resorts World Retail, Cosmopolitan Hotel Retail, Eataly at MGM Park, The Venetian Resort Retail, among hundreds of other independent retailers.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkvide.com/