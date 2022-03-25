Walsh Whiskey Releases the 14th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

Carlow, Ireland— Walsh Whiskey has released the 2022 vintage of The Irishman Vintage Cask, a rare cask strength Irish whiskey expression. This year’s vintage is limited to 6,100 bottles worldwide, with 1,200 bottles (25.4 U.S. Fl. Oz./ 750 ml) assigned to the United States and 4,900 bottles (23.7 U.S. Fl. Oz./ 700 ml) for the Rest of the World. The 2022 vintage is the 14th release since 2008, when it became the first triple-distilled Cask Strength Irish whiskey released in over half a century.

The Irishman 2022 Vintage Cask is a renowned blend of triple distilled aged Single Malt and aged Single Pot Still whiskey. The exceptional casks used for this annual vintage are hand-selected by The Irishman’s founder Bernard Walsh. There’s a new limited release every year, so you’ll never experience the same whiskey twice. The 2022 vintage is non chill-filtered and bottled at 54.9% ABV. The recommended retail price is €130/ US$140.

Describing the 14th edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask, Bernard Walsh said: “The Irishman Cask Strength series is an annual celebration of one of Irish Whiskey’s greatest traditions. A revival, brought back by The Irishman in 2008, that helps to showcase a style of whiskey from the heart of Irish whiskey’s golden era. The 2022 vintage of The Irishman Vintage Cask is a whiskey full of true strength of character, fortitude, depth and body, but with a surprising mellowness that ripples on the tongue.”

The Irishman Vintage Cask 2022 is available in Travel Retail and selected countries globally, and now comes in a stunning double-doored presentation case.

The full range of The Irishman super-premium whiskeys is now available in the redesigned packaging, which was announced earlier this year. The new livery has been extended to The Irishman – Caribbean Cask Finish, The Irishman 12-Year-Old Single Malt and The Irishman 17-Year-Old Single Malt, alongside The Irishman – Vintage Cask 2022. The new branding first appeared on The Irishman – The Harvest and The Irishman – Single Malt, which were launched in early February.

Stockists and distributors of The Irishman internationally can be identified through the search function on the website.

Tasting Notes to the 2022/14th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

Nose: Green fruits: apple and pear; decadent spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Taste: Sweet apple blossom, wild honeycomb and nutty spice.

Finish: Walnut, chocolate and toasted oak.

About The Irishman Portfolio

The Irishman portfolio is single malt focused – whether championed in pure expressions or blends. Every one is a true original, triple distilled to leave a lasting impression.

A tip of the hat to Ireland’s Golden Era of Irish Whiskey in the 19th century. Learning from the past to create the future. Redefining Irish Single Malts. Single Malt – that’s The Irishman’s heart.

The Irishman is distributed worldwide in over 50 countries and has six core expressions (The Harvest; Single Malt; Caribbean Rum Cask; 12-Year-Old Single Malt; 17-Year-Old Single Malt & the Vintage Cask) and three limited-edition special cask finishes.

About Walsh Whiskey

Established in 1999, and part of the Amber Beverage Group since 2021, Walsh Whiskeyis a leading producer of super-premium, triple-distilled, Irish whiskeys. Its critically acclaimed whiskeys are dedicated to celebrating the Single Pot Still (Writers’ Tears)?and Single Malt (The Irishman) premium styles of whiskey. To date this comprises 23 expressions based on historic recipes from the 19th century, Irish whiskey’s golden age, and a range of rare finishes including Mizunara, Florio Marsala, Rum, Cognac, Coffee Stout, Seaweed IPA, Icewine and of course Oloroso and PX Sherries. The company is based in Carlow, Southwest of Dublin, Ireland.

About Amber Beverage Group

Amber Beverage Group is a rapidly growing global spirits company, whose products are found in millions of households and venues across the globe. ABG core brands are Moskovskaya® Vodka, KAH® Tequila, Riga Black Balsam®, The Irishman® Whiskey, Writers’ Tears® Whiskey, Rooster Rojo® Tequila, Cross Keys Gin® and Cosmopolitan Diva®. ABG produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports, and retails a comprehensive range of beverages of which it owns more than 100 and is responsible for marketing and distributing 1,300 third-party drinks brands, spanning everything from premium vodka and sparkling wines to speciality Mexican tequilas and Irish whiskey.

The company has grown from its original core production business in the pan-Baltic region established in 1900, to a global spirits industry player that unites around 2,000 employees in almost 20 companies all over the globe.

For More Information:

https://www.walshwhiskey.com/2035/walsh-whiskey-releases-the-2022-14th-edition-of-the-irishman-vintage-cask/