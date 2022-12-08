Watershed Debuts Bottled Black Walnut Old Fashioned Available Only at NocinoFest

COLUMBUS, Ohio— One of Columbus’ favorite craft distilling holiday events is back again this year. Watershed Distillery has announced the dates for its annual NocinoFest – Saturday, December 3 from 11 am to 3 pm. Join Watershed and the community for a holiday celebration like none other. The maker of the award-winning Nocino will debut a brand new, limited time offering this year at the event—Black Walnut Old Fashioned.

Black Walnut Old Fashioned is bottled and ready to drink. This holiday release is a marriage between Watershed’s award-winning bottled Old Fashioned and its nationally acclaimed Nocino. Watershed began making Nocino, a traditional Italian liqueur crafted from walnuts, in 2014 and remains one of the few producers of Nocino stateside. Black Walnut Old Fashioned is the first bottled cocktail of its kind.

“We put our two best holiday products in the same bottle for a one of a kind release,” said Greg Lehman, CEO of Watershed Distillery. “The holidays are one of our favorite times of the year here at Watershed and coming up with a special limited release to share with the community is always something that energizes our team.”

Black Walnut Old Fashioned is a distillery-exclusive seasonal release and bottles will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at NocinoFest on Dec. 3 beginning at 11 a.m. The bottled cocktail is 35.6% alcohol by volume and will retail for $39.99 per 750 ml bottle. The original and ever-popular Nocino will also be available at NocinoFest and throughout the holiday season. Nocino is bottled at 24.8% alcohol by volume, available in 375 ml bottles, and retails for $29.99.

Admission to NocinoFest is free and will feature complimentary bites from Watershed Kitchen + Bar, Nocino inspired cocktails for purchase at the bar, and a chance to enter the lottery for the annual limited release of Watershed’s Nocino Finished Bourbon 003. Columbus Humane will be onsite with adoptable dogs and hosting a raffle fundraiser for a chance to win Watershed Nocino Finished Bourbon 003, available by lottery only. Additional local partners to be announced.

About Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery produces the number one selling Ohio-made bourbon and gin portfolios, along with an award-winning craft vodka and a variety of specialty spirits. The Watershed brand symbolizes the American dream and the grit it takes to realize it. Built in the heart of the Midwest, the brand resonates with dreamers and doers who are not afraid to forge their own paths. Watershed’s path began in 2010 with a dream to revive Ohio’s once abundant distilling traditions, and the inspiration to create spirits and experiences that bring people together. Watershed offers daily tours and is home to Watershed Kitchen + Bar—consistently named one of the top restaurants and cocktail bars in Columbus.

