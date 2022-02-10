Watershed Distillery and Marianne Eaves Collaboration Cask Strength Bourbon To Launch Via Online Lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a collaboration with Marianne Eaves, one of the most esteemed tastemakers in the beverage industry, Watershed Distillery is set to release a new premium cask strength bourbon available only via online lottery.

Watershed is one of eight craft distilleries to be included in Eaves Blind—a premium, collectible bourbon series curated by Marianne Eaves, recognized as the first female master distiller in Kentucky. Created with the intent of stripping away bourbon stereotypes, the series showcases some of the most awarded craft bourbon distilleries in regions beyond Kentucky.

“My ‘aha moment’ was realizing that there are so many other regions and distilleries outside of Kentucky that are making exceptional bourbons, too,” shares Eaves. “This Ohio collaboration gave me the chance finally to work with some energetic and trailblazing industry friends. Watershed should be on everyone’s shortlist of amazing bourbons and believe me when I say they are only going to get better from here.”

Watershed Eaves Cask Strength Bourbon was created to highlight the attention the Ohio distillery pays to key aspects of the bourbon-making process, specifically grain and mashing, fermentation, distillation, and maturation.

All the unique, single-source bourbons in the series were first sampled throughout 2021 in blind seasonal tasting kits intended to remove preconceived bourbon stereotypes: color and indications of age, quality, etc. Now, each expression is available for bourbon lovers and spirit collectors.

“Here at Watershed, there has been quite a bit of excitement around this project,” adds Greg Lehman, CEO of Watershed Distillery. “Not only was it an honor to work side by side with Marianne, but to be selected to be in the company of these other emerging distilleries was a real point of pride for us.”

Watershed Eaves Cask Strength Bourbon is bottled at 130.3 proof with topline tasting notes of warm cinnamon and brown sugar, citrus peel and toasted oak with a sweet creamy palate. The price is $150 per 750 ml bottle. The bottle lottery will open on Feb. 16 and close on March 9. Must be 21 years or older to enter. Winners will be notified and allotted the opportunity to purchase one bottle in person from Watershed’s bottle shop.

Eaves’ collectible series features blends from seven other award-winning distilleries across the U.S.: Oregon Spirit Distillers (Bend, OR), Distillery 291 (Colorado Springs, TX), St. Augustine Distillery (St. Augustine, FL), Stumpy’s Spirits Distillery (Columbia, IL), Treaty Oak Distillery (Dripping Springs, TX), Journeyman Distillery (Three Oaks, MI) and King’s County Distillery (Brooklyn, NY)

ABOUT WATERSHED DISTILLERY

Watershed Distillery is the largest independent Ohio distillery and producer of award-winning craft bourbons, gins, vodka and a variety of specialty spirits. Founded in 2010 by Greg Lehman, Watershed Distillery was inspired by the vision of creating great spirits and shared experiences that bring people together. Watershed Distillery offers daily tours and is home to Watershed Kitchen + Bar—consistently named one of the top restaurants and cocktail bars in Columbus. Find Watershed online at watersheddistillery.com or @watershedistillery.

For More Information:

https://www.watersheddistillery.com/lottery