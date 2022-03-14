Watershed Distillery to Donate Proceeds from Vodka Sales to Support Ukrainians

COLUMBUS, OHIO — In support of the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Watershed Distillery announced today it will donate 100 percent of the profits from its vodka sales during March and April to World Central Kitchen to aid in feeding Ukrainians.

World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 by restaurateur and philanthropist José Andrés, is providing boots on the ground support for Ukrainians in need—serving hot meals at border crossings for families fleeing home and supporting local restaurants preparing meals in major Ukrainian cities.

“Like many around the world, we are heartbroken for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” shares Greg Lehman, CEO and founder of Watershed Distillery. “In the craft distilling community and our local Central Ohio region, we recognize how important community support is in times of need and in building resilient, locally led food systems. We want to do our small part to help other communities who need it most right now.”

World Central Kitchen continues to expand its efforts as the crisis evolves. For updates and more information, or to make a direct donation, visit www.wck.org.

Watershed Vodka is one of the distillery’s flagship products, first released in 2010. It is produced in Central Ohio and distilled from U.S. grown corn and Ohio grown apples.

About Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery is the largest independent Ohio distillery and producer of award-winning craft bourbons, gins, vodka and a variety of specialty spirits. Founded in 2010 by Greg Lehman, Watershed Distillery was inspired by the vision of creating great spirits and shared experiences that bring people together. Watershed Distillery offers daily tours and is home to Watershed Kitchen + Bar—consistently named one of the top restaurants and cocktail bars in Columbus. Find Watershed online at www.watersheddisitllery.com or @watershedistillery.

For More Information:

https://www.watersheddistillery.com